Shelby Means Announces New Album With 'Farm Girl'

(IVPR) "I always knew I wanted my first solo album to be bluegrass," says songwriter, singer, and prolific bassist Shelby Means, who's spent the majority of her career careening down highways on tour with world-class string bands like Della Mae and the Grammy-winning Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway. "I never left bluegrass," she continues. "I certainly have explored other styles, but I kept dreaming of my time in Nashville and how I love to host jam sessions and invite my friends and neighbors." With her upcoming self-titled solo debut, Means hosts a friends and neighbors jam session for the ages.

With Della Mae, Golden Highway, Sally & George, and her countless other projects and gigs, Means has ended up meeting-and establishing connections and relationships with-just about everyone in bluegrass music; and they're all invited to her soiree. Bryan Sutton (who plays guitar on Shelby Means) produced an album for Della Mae; producer Maya de Vitry happened to produce Means' husband Joel Timmons' album (he's also in de Vitry's band); Jerry Douglas produced for Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway on both Crooked Tree and City of Gold; Means' brother, Jacob, plays mandolin on a couple selections; Golden Highway's Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Kyle Tuttle, and Molly Tuttle herself each make appearances; there's also Sam Grisman, Ronnie McCoury, Billy Strings, Michael Cleveland, Tim O'Brien, and more. Plus, stalwart friends from her Nashville years-folks like Rachel Baiman, Kelsey Waldon, and Billy Contreras-are all over the self-titled debut.

Of course, all of the camaraderie is made possible by Means's dynamic material-bluegrass bangers, heartful lyrics, and hilarious romps-and her bright, confident, and decidedly country voice, but there's also a particular set of skills and fluences at play in gathering such a crowd; a striking professionalism developed over the course of her accomplished career. "Shelby holds sway over whatever band she's in. When she has an idea, I listen," says Jerry Douglas. "She knows what she wants, and she's good at explaining it, so we can do a lot more playing than talking."

Out today, Holler. shared an early look at the latest single from Shelby Means, the lilting, cheeky "Farm Girl" writing, "...the playfully subversive front porch sing-along feels like a breath of fresh bluegrass air blowing in." Originally written by Means' husband, Joel Timmons, and Mack Leaphart, "Farm Girl" got a plot twist for this release. "When I was looking for songs to put on my record, I decided to sing lead and make it a farm girl fantasy," says Means, whose side of the story comes from growing up in Wyoming, working on a ranch, driving a tractor, and branding cattle. Tapping some of her oldest gal pals in Nashville, Means turned the chorus into a call and response with old friends Kelsey Waldon and Rachel Baiman. Bryan Sutton (guitar), Ron Block (banjo), Jerry Douglas (Dobro), Sam Bush (mandolin), and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle) round out the band for this knee-slapping, toe-tapping romp through the pasture.

Related Stories

News > Shelby Means