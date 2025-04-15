Taking Back Sunday, Men at Work Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival

(BPM) The Great South Bay Music Festival, Long Islands Music Fest, is thrilled to announce that they are back and bigger than ever for the 2025 season. The four-day music and arts festival presented by Voodoo Ranger, returns to the newly revamped and picturesque waterfront at Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village, from Thursday, July 24 - Sunday, July 27.

The first round of headliners have been announced for 2025 including Taking Back Sunday, Men at Work, Damian "Jr. Gong" & Stephen Marley, Naked Eyes, Say Anything, Gym Class Heroes, Head Automatica, The Elovaters, J Boog, moe., Umphrey's McGee, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Eggy, Yacht Rock Review, Ambrosia, and Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience, with many more to be announced.

The iconic multi-genre festival is known for presenting a diverse variety of musical acts over the course of four days, with an eclectic lineup of headline artists performing alongside cutting-edge rising stars. This year, the festival will feature a diverse array of performances from Yacht Rock of the '80s to the alternative rock of the early aughts, classic and contemporary reggae-rock, to the free form journeys of the jam world, catering to several generations and tastes of true music lovers.

To celebrate the momentous occasion of their 17th anniversary, the festival will feature 55 performers on three stages, in classic and contemporary rock, jam, pop punk, alternative rock, new wave, synth and electronic pop, ska, reggae and funk genres. The festival is sponsored by Voodoo Ranger and boasts multiple beer, wine and adult beverage tents, an artisan and craft market and a sumptuous food court offering a diverse gourmet menu of delicious and healthy fare. They will also welcome a pop up from Happy Days Dispensary, New York State's highest rated recreational cannabis dispensary.

The festival will kick off on Thursday, July 24, with a throwback night of alternative rock anthems on the bay with some of the best bands of the 2000s including Taking Back Sunday, Say Anything, Gym Class Heroes, and Head Automatica. From Taking Back Sunday's emotional anthems to Say Anything's quirky charm, to Gym Class Heroes' blend of hip-hop and pop-punk and Head Automatica's synth-driven alt-rock, this night promises a wild ride through your favorite tracks. (8 performers on 2stages).

Friday's annual Rock-Reggae Beach Party, continues with reggae royalty Damian "Jr. Gong" & Stephen Marley, the smooth sounds of J Boog, and the soulful ska vibes of Oogee Wawa (our local favorites!). Plus, The Elovators will set the tone with their uplifting, reggae-infused beats that'll have you swaying to the rhythm. This beach party is the perfect mix of rock, reggae, and ska, bringing a taste of the islands to the East Coast. (12 performers on 3 stages).

Saturday is always Jam Day and continuing the legacy of this iconic music are headliners including the legendary moe., the genre-defying Umphrey's McGee, the funky, high-energy, Pigeon's Playing Ping Pong, and the groove-heavy Eggy. Whether you're into seamless jams that flow effortlessly from one song to the next, experimental riffs that push the boundaries, or just want to vibe out to some seriously talented musicians, this lineup has something for everyone. (17 performers on 3 stages).

Set sail on Sunday, for the ultimate Yacht Rock experience at the 80's Beach Party hosted by the legendary WLIR & Sirius XM DJ Larry "The Duck" Dunn. The day will feature headliners such as Men at Work, delivering classics like Who Can It Be Now? and Down Under, and Naked Eyes will have you dancing to Promises, Promises and Always Something There to Remind Me, while Yacht Rock hit makers Ambrosia plays timeless hits like You're the Only Woman and Biggest Part of Me, plus the popular Yacht Rock Review, bringing smooth, polished hits from the golden era of 70's-80's rock, with special guests Strangelove - The Depeche Mode Experience who will take you on a synth-driven journey through the band's discography. Grab your shades and sail into a Sunday full of smooth tunes and unforgettable 80s nostalgia. (15 performers on 3 stages).

