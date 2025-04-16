10cc Launching 2025 Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour

(KB) 10cc will be returning to the US to continue The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour, kicking off August 27 in Napa, California. Following a highly successful run of shows last summer, the band will take The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour to another 17 cities.
After the LA concert last year, music industry critic and analyst Bob Lefsetz said, "The show was over and I wanted to see it again. I wanted to concentrate on what I missed, I wanted to luxuriate in this music once more, I wanted the high to continue."
With more than 30 million albums sold, one of the few bands to achieve commercial, critical and creative success, will perform a set of almost two hours, featuring timeless hits such as "I'm Not In Love" - celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, "The Things We Do For Love" and "Rubbert Bullets".
Written by Graham Gouldman and Eric Stewart and released in 1975, "I'm Not In Love" was prominently featured in the soundtrack to the 2014 blockbuster film, Guardians of the Galaxy, spawning a number one soundtrack album. Similarly, 10cc's 1978 hit, "Dreadlock Holiday," was a key element of the soundtrack to 2010's The Social Network.
"After not having toured the US for more than three decades, last year's tour was a remarkable experience," says Gouldman. "We're used to our regular audiences across Europe, Australia and New Zealand, but the reaction of the American audiences took us completely by surprise - it was incredible. We are really looking forward to our return and playing new venues this year."
The 2025 live band line-up features Gouldman - bass guitars, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals; Rick Fenn - lead electric guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals; Paul Burgess - drums, percussion, keyboards; Keith Hayman - keyboards, electric guitar, bass guitar, vocals; and Andy Park - electric guitar, acoustic guitar, percussion, mandolin, keyboards, vocals.
10cc ULTIMATE ULTIMATE GREATEST HITS 2025 TOUR DATES:
Aug 27 Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre
Aug 28 Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
Aug 29 Thousand Oaks, CA @ Kavli Theatre
Aug 30 Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Resort & Casino
Aug 31 Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Sept 2 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Sept 3 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
Sept 4 Leewood, MO @ Ranch North
Sept 5 Chicago, IL @ Park West
Sept 6 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre
Sept 7 Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!
Sept 9 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sept 10 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Sept 11 Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall
Sept 12 Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
Sept 13 Carteret, NJ @ Carteret Performing Arts Center
Sept 14 Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere
