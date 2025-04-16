Alex Warren Scores A Hit With 'Ordinary'

(Atlantic) This week, rising star Alex Warren vaults into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit single "Ordinary." He also notably emerges as the first new artist of 2025 to earn his inaugural entry in the Top 10 of the Hot 100. The song climbed from #14 to #7, placing him in the upper echelon of the chart.
"Ordinary" has become a massive fan favorite, amassing over 326 million global streams in 2 months since its release and earning praise for its vulnerable lyrics and soaring pop production. In addition to his face being on the cover of all major streaming platforms' top playlists, "Ordinary" is #3 on Global 200 on Spotify, #3 on Billboard Global 200, charting in 92 countries on Apple and 40 countries on Spotify, and #1 in 8 countries on the official charts.
Chronicling his breakout moment, HITS recently spoke to him for an in-depth feature, going on to hail "Ordinary" as "a moist-eyed devotional love song that has propelled Warren to the verge of music stardom."
