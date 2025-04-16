Almost Monday Plot The Dive Tour - Part 2

(Hollywood Records) Fresh off the sold-out success of their debut headline tour across the U.S. and Europe, almost monday are hitting the road again in support of their debut album, DIVE and hit song "can't slow down."

THE DIVE TOUR - PART 2 launches June 11 in Mexico City before heading across the pond for a string of European headline shows beginning June 23 in Cardiff, UK. Along the way, the band will hit major festivals including Lollapalooza Berlin (July 13) and Lollapalooza Paris (July 19).

The North American leg kicks off September 18 in Oklahoma City, OK, and wraps October 14 in Boise, ID. Pre-sale tickets are available now. General on-sale starts Thursday, April 17 at 10am local time.

ICYMI: almost monday made their late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing their hit single "can't slow down", watch it below:

EUROPE/UK - THE DIVE TOUR PART 2

June 23 - Cardiff, UK - Globe

June 24 - Nottingham, UK - The Bodega

June 25 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

June 26 - Brighton, UK - Patterns

June 29 - Lyon, France - Transbo Club

July 1 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

July 3 - Hamburg, Germany - Turnzimmer

July 5 - Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, Belgium

July 8 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV Sala 2

July 10 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Azkena

July 11 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

July 13 - Lollapalooza Berlin - Berlin, Germany

July 14 - Brno, Czechia - Kabinet MUZ

July 15 - Vienna, Austria - B72

July 17 - Luzern Live Festival - Lucerne, Switzerland

July 19 - Lollapalooza Paris - Paris, France

August 8-10 - Outside Lands Festival - San Francisco, CA

NORTH AMERICA - THE DIVE TOUR PART 2

September 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

September 20 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

September 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

September 23 - Orlando, FL - The Social

September 25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room

September 26 - Baltimore, MD - Recher

September 27 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

September 29 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

October 1 - Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe

October 2 - Toronto, ON - Axis Club

October 4 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

October 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable

October 7 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

October 8 - Omaha, NE - Reverb

October 9 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Music Hall

October 11 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

October 14 - Boise, ID - 9th St. Parallel

Related Stories

almost monday Share 'jupiter (feat. Jordana)' Video

almost monday Take 'Can't Slow Down' To No. 1

News > almost monday