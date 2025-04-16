.

AVICII Forever Coming In May

(ICLG) Interscope Records, Pophouse and the Avicii Estate are proud to announce the upcoming release of AVICII FOREVER, a compilation featuring 19 essential tracks from Avicii's iconic catalog, along with the brand-new single "Let's Ride Away" featuring Elle King.

This special release honors the lasting impact and influence of Tim Bergling, better known to the world as Avicii. With beloved hits like "Wake Me Up," "Levels," "Heart Upon My Sleeve" (feat. Imagine Dragons), and more, AVICII FOREVER captures the spirit and sound that made Avicii a global phenomenon.

The compilation also introduces "Let's Ride Away", a long-awaited new track that showcases Avicii's genre-defying sound, blending folk and electronic elements with powerful vocals by Elle King. AVICII FOREVER will be available across all major streaming platforms, in physical formats and through exclusive content on Avicii's official social channels on May 16 and is available now for pre-order here.

AVICII FOREVER Tracklist
Wake Me Up
Levels
Let's Ride Away (feat. Elle King) (NEW SONG)
The Nights
Waiting For Love
Without You (feat. Sandro Cavazza)
SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
Hey Brother
Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora)
I Could Be the One [Avicii vs Nicky Romero]
Silhouettes
Fade Into Darkness
You Make Me
The Days
For A Better Day
Addicted To You
Friend of Mine (feat. Vargas & Lagola)
Broken Arrows
Heart Upon My Sleeve (feat. Imagine Dragons)
Heaven

