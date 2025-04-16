Ayra Starr Releases 'All The Love' Video

(Republic) On the precipice of a massive mainstream breakthrough, GRAMMY-nominated global Afrobeats popstar Ayra Starr shares the stunning and cinematic music video for her new single "All The Love" out now.

Helmed by director Ella Ezeike, the visual reflects the ebb and flow of the track on-screen. Shot in Nigeria, the clip spotlights Ayra as she sings by a classic convertible at the beach, on the streets of a quiet neighborhood, in a local store, and in the water. Surrounded by friends and neighbors, it plunges viewers into the warm embrace of her world, bringing everyone closer.

"All The Love" immediately resonated with listeners worldwide. Beyond gathering millions of streams, it earned unanimous critical praise. EUPHORIA. raved, "Ayra Starr has set the bar higher again with her latest Afro-pop love song, 'All The Love'," and UPROXX applauded it as "a gentle reminder from Ayra Starr for listeners to appreciate themselves." CLASH urged, "It's time the world cherished this blossoming star."

With an action-packed year ahead, Ayra takes over Summer Jam 2025 as a headliner on June 20th at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. She will share the stage with the biggest names in hip-hop including A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Gunna, GloRilla, Muni Long, Asake, and many more.

In other big news, Ayra Starr made history as "the first Nigerian female artist to receive a RIAA Latin Diamond certification" in recognition of her 2024 smash "Santa" with Rvssian and Rauw Alejandro.

Her impact only continues to magnify. Last year, she supported Coldplay on the "Music of the Spheres" World Tour. Plus, she joined forces with Coldplay and The Weirdos for an unforgettable performance of "GOOD FEELiNGS" on TODAY. Ayra Starr has now amassed over 3 billion global streams. Following her sold-out first world tour last year, she made her Glastonbury Festival debut on the Pyramid Stage, building on the incredible momentum around the album release.

In 2024, Ayra Starr released her critically-lauded sophomore album The Year I Turned 21 via Mavin Records / Republic Records. Listen HERE. The album earned the top 5 biggest opening day streams for a Nigerian album and biggest opening day for a Nigerian female on Spotify.

The singer bagged three BET Award nominations for Best New Artist, Best International Act and BET Her for "Commas." It capped off a breakout year, which saw Ayra Starr earn her first GRAMMY nomination for Best African Music Performance for "Rush" as well as making BBC's Sound of 2024 list and being nominated for MOBO Awards' Best African Music Act for the second time. Her defining debut album 19 & Dangerous, now sits at a staggering 500 million streams.

Ayra Starr's position as one of Africa's hottest stars has seen her collaborate with some of music's biggest names including Wizkid, Stormzy, David Guetta, Kelly Rowland, Tiwa Savage, Aya Nakamura and Leigh-Anne. She also marked her first Latin music crossover hit "Santa" with Rvssian and Rauw Alejandro as well as collaborated with India's most prominent and influential Punjabi singer, rapper and producer AP Dhillon on "Bora Bora."

