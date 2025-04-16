Barry Can't Swim Shares 'Kimpton' Visualizer

(TOC) After a legendary Coachella DJ set this past weekend on the Quasar Stage, Barry Can't Swim - one of the most exciting electronic artists in the world right now - is returning with another brilliant song from his recently announced album, Loner is out July 11th on Ninja Tune.

Out today is "Kimpton," one of the first songs completed for the record and was built alongside friend and fellow production talent O'Flynn. A thoughtful and uplifting track with all the sonic hallmarks of a classic Barry Can't Swim anthem.

The song comes off the heels of "Different" - a heady slice of electronic euphoria which has become a staple fan-favourite in the Edinburgh born producer's enigmatic performances and "The Person You'd Like To Be" featuring a distorted and ambiguous conversation between the producer and his friend.

Related Stories

News > Barry Can't Swim