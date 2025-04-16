Barry Can't Swim Shares 'Kimpton' Visualizer

(TOC) After a legendary Coachella DJ set this past weekend on the Quasar Stage, Barry Can't Swim - one of the most exciting electronic artists in the world right now - is returning with another brilliant song from his recently announced album, Loner is out July 11th on Ninja Tune.
Out today is "Kimpton," one of the first songs completed for the record and was built alongside friend and fellow production talent O'Flynn. A thoughtful and uplifting track with all the sonic hallmarks of a classic Barry Can't Swim anthem.
The song comes off the heels of "Different" - a heady slice of electronic euphoria which has become a staple fan-favourite in the Edinburgh born producer's enigmatic performances and "The Person You'd Like To Be" featuring a distorted and ambiguous conversation between the producer and his friend.
Watch Clip of Pink Floyd Recording The Dark Side of the Moon- Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show- more
Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks- more
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'Broken Branches'- Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi- more
Lizzo Debuts Unreleased Song On Saturday Night Live- Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- more
Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
Goo Goo Dolls Share Never Before Seen Footage In New 'Iris' Lyric Video
10cc Launching 2025 Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour
Bay Area Thrash Supergroup Nefarious Unleash 'One Nation Enslaved' Video
Descendents, Duff McKagan, Lee Ving, Voivod And More Discuss D.O.A. Tribute
DIY The Rise and Fall and Rise of Punk Rock Trailer Released
TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares 'Somebody New' Video
Official Richard Manuel Of The Band Biography Announced
In Theory Recruit Eric Gales For Cover Of Led Zeppelin's 'Since I've Been Loving You'