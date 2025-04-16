.

Barry Can't Swim Shares 'Kimpton' Visualizer

04-16-2025
Barry Can't Swim Shares 'Kimpton' Visualizer

(TOC) After a legendary Coachella DJ set this past weekend on the Quasar Stage, Barry Can't Swim - one of the most exciting electronic artists in the world right now - is returning with another brilliant song from his recently announced album, Loner is out July 11th on Ninja Tune.

Out today is "Kimpton," one of the first songs completed for the record and was built alongside friend and fellow production talent O'Flynn. A thoughtful and uplifting track with all the sonic hallmarks of a classic Barry Can't Swim anthem.

The song comes off the heels of "Different" - a heady slice of electronic euphoria which has become a staple fan-favourite in the Edinburgh born producer's enigmatic performances and "The Person You'd Like To Be" featuring a distorted and ambiguous conversation between the producer and his friend.

Related Stories

News > Barry Can't Swim

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Watch Clip of Pink Floyd Recording The Dark Side of the Moon- Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show- more

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'Broken Branches'- Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi- more

-
Day In Pop

Lizzo Debuts Unreleased Song On Saturday Night Live- Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- more

Reviews

Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories

Easter Gift Guide

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

Latest News

Goo Goo Dolls Share Never Before Seen Footage In New 'Iris' Lyric Video

10cc Launching 2025 Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour

Bay Area Thrash Supergroup Nefarious Unleash 'One Nation Enslaved' Video

Descendents, Duff McKagan, Lee Ving, Voivod And More Discuss D.O.A. Tribute

DIY The Rise and Fall and Rise of Punk Rock Trailer Released

TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares 'Somebody New' Video

Official Richard Manuel Of The Band Biography Announced

In Theory Recruit Eric Gales For Cover Of Led Zeppelin's 'Since I've Been Loving You'