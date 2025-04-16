Bay Area Thrash Supergroup Nefarious Unleash 'One Nation Enslaved' Video

(FP) From the heart of San Francisco's legendary metal scene rises Nefarious-a supergroup forged in the fires of thrash, ready to carve a new chapter in heavy metal history.

At the helm is Katon W. De Pena, the iconic voice of Hirax, whose searing intensity and magnetic stage presence have long commanded crowds. On guitars, the twin-axe assault is nothing short of historic: Rick Hunolt (Diehumane, formerly Exodus) and Doug Piercy (Heathen, Anvil Chorus, Blind Illusion) deliver a relentless barrage of razor-sharp riffs and molten solos-honoring the legacy of thrash while pushing its boundaries into new territory.

About Nefarious, Rick Hunolt comments: "I'm so honored to be with this amazing group of dudes about to release some old-school thrash on you mofos, it's long overdue and I'm confident you guys will love it as much as we do you our metal brothers and sisters deserve it, see you on the road, let's f***in go!!!"

Holding down the low end with massive groove and crushing weight is Tom Gears (Blind Illusion, Ancient Mariner), providing the sonic anchor on bass for the band's explosive sound. Behind the kit, Will "Beastman" Carroll (Death Angel) unleashes a thunderous, precision-driven assault that hits with surgical brutality.

Katon De Pena adds: ""We're not a band. We are a Gang ready to Crush Skulls and Make Eardrums Bleed ... Necks will be sore ...!!"

Nefarious is excited to announce the release of their debut album 'Addicted To Power.' the album is due out July 18th via Relentless "Metal" Records with the Collector Vinyl available through Hectic/Bleeding Priest Records.

Doug Piercy exclaims: "Let's get ready to rage! "We are really stoked to finally be able to release this stuff and discuss it. It's been under wraps for a while. More insane videos and shows are coming soon! We hope everybody enjoys this release as much as we had fun creating it, for you all! Cheers!"

In addition, the band has released their first single from the album "One Nation Enslaved."

