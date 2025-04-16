.

Bay Area Thrash Supergroup Nefarious Unleash 'One Nation Enslaved' Video

04-16-2025
Bay Area Thrash Supergroup Nefarious Unleash 'One Nation Enslaved' Video

(FP) From the heart of San Francisco's legendary metal scene rises Nefarious-a supergroup forged in the fires of thrash, ready to carve a new chapter in heavy metal history.

At the helm is Katon W. De Pena, the iconic voice of Hirax, whose searing intensity and magnetic stage presence have long commanded crowds. On guitars, the twin-axe assault is nothing short of historic: Rick Hunolt (Diehumane, formerly Exodus) and Doug Piercy (Heathen, Anvil Chorus, Blind Illusion) deliver a relentless barrage of razor-sharp riffs and molten solos-honoring the legacy of thrash while pushing its boundaries into new territory.

About Nefarious, Rick Hunolt comments: "I'm so honored to be with this amazing group of dudes about to release some old-school thrash on you mofos, it's long overdue and I'm confident you guys will love it as much as we do you our metal brothers and sisters deserve it, see you on the road, let's f***in go!!!"

Holding down the low end with massive groove and crushing weight is Tom Gears (Blind Illusion, Ancient Mariner), providing the sonic anchor on bass for the band's explosive sound. Behind the kit, Will "Beastman" Carroll (Death Angel) unleashes a thunderous, precision-driven assault that hits with surgical brutality.

Katon De Pena adds: ""We're not a band. We are a Gang ready to Crush Skulls and Make Eardrums Bleed ... Necks will be sore ...!!"

Nefarious is excited to announce the release of their debut album 'Addicted To Power.' the album is due out July 18th via Relentless "Metal" Records with the Collector Vinyl available through Hectic/Bleeding Priest Records.

Doug Piercy exclaims: "Let's get ready to rage! "We are really stoked to finally be able to release this stuff and discuss it. It's been under wraps for a while. More insane videos and shows are coming soon! We hope everybody enjoys this release as much as we had fun creating it, for you all! Cheers!"

In addition, the band has released their first single from the album "One Nation Enslaved."

Related Stories
Bay Area Thrash Supergroup Nefarious Unleash 'One Nation Enslaved' Video

News > Nefarious

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Watch Clip of Pink Floyd Recording The Dark Side of the Moon- Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show- more

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'Broken Branches'- Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi- more

-
Day In Pop

Lizzo Debuts Unreleased Song On Saturday Night Live- Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- more

Reviews

Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories

Easter Gift Guide

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

Latest News

Goo Goo Dolls Share Never Before Seen Footage In New 'Iris' Lyric Video

10cc Launching 2025 Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour

Bay Area Thrash Supergroup Nefarious Unleash 'One Nation Enslaved' Video

Descendents, Duff McKagan, Lee Ving, Voivod And More Discuss D.O.A. Tribute

DIY The Rise and Fall and Rise of Punk Rock Trailer Released

TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares 'Somebody New' Video

Official Richard Manuel Of The Band Biography Announced

In Theory Recruit Eric Gales For Cover Of Led Zeppelin's 'Since I've Been Loving You'