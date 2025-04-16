Bethel Music Announce Good Friday Appearance On The Kelly Clarkson Show

(RCPMK) Bethel Music, the renowned, GRAMMY-nominated collective of worship artists and songwriters, will perform on The Kelly Clarkson Show this Friday, April 18.

Their Good Friday appearance will feature the powerful new single, "The Church," led by Jenn Johnson, from their latest album "WE MUST RESPOND." Viewers can tune in to watch at 3:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. CT on NBC or check local listings for specific times in their area.

In addition to Friday's performance, Bethel Music is gearing up for their upcoming WORSHIP & MINISTRY NIGHTS TOUR, kicking off on June 5 in Daytona Beach, FL. The 12-city circuit will feature prominent worship leaders Jenn Johnson, Paul McClure, Hannah McClure, Edward Rivera, David Funk, Kristene DiMarco, John Wilds and Emmy Rose. Each night will include a powerful time of worship and ministry, providing moments for attendees to respond, wait on the Lord, and be unified as His people. In this sacred space, Bethel Music expects God to touch the hearts of His people and to do something extraordinary.

