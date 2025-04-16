Callum Kerr Inks With ONErpm and Huff Co

(CSW) The self-described "Scottish born, Texas raised and Nashville livin'" Country artist Callum Kerr has signed with ONErpm and Huff Co. "I'd heard about the Huff's before even landing in Nashville" states Kerr. "Couldn't have been more delighted when David called me with the offer. And to team up with ONErpm is even more awesome, given their experience in music marketing and distribution. The music is recorded and ready to go, and I think everyone is super excited to get it out into the world."

In 2023, Kerr released his debut single, the guitar-driven, heartache-in-a-shot-glass "Tequila Therapy," followed by "Tamed by Tennessee," a collaboration with Scottish Country music artist turned Nashvillian, Chris Andreucci. After signing a synergistic deal in 2024 with global music company ONErpm and production group Huff Co. (featuring producer of the decade Dann Huff and his brother, David), Kerr recently released the single "Cold Beer Cold" and is set to unveil more new music this year.

"When we first met Callum, we had an instant connection" exclaimed Dann and David Huff. "Working with him in the studio was effortless, even having to record a few of his vocals via Skype while he was filming in South Africa! His Scottish roots along with his Country Rock roots really bring a new feel to his debut Country EP. This guy is gonna come out of the gates smokin'!"

"Callum Kerr is a true entertainer. We've watched him captivate live audiences with just him and a guitar, and our entire team is excited for everyone to hear the new music he's created with Dann and David Huff. With this new project, Callum is bringing a sound to Country music that is true to who he is as an artist, and we can't wait for the world to hear it" states Ryan Cunningham, Director of A&R, ONErpm Nashville.

In addition to his music career, Kerr is also a professional model and actor appearing in 13 different movies and TV series including Monarch on Fox and Virgin River and One Piece, both on Netflix.

