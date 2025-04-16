DIY The Rise and Fall and Rise of Punk Rock Trailer Released

(Earshot) DIY The Rise and Fall and Rise of Punk Rock is a deep dive into the legacy of punk rock - from its gritty beginnings in 1980s Southern California garages to the genre's ongoing influence on music, fashion, and culture today.

What started as a small project documenting the Austrian punk rock label SB AM at its festivals in Europe quickly grew into something bigger. Filmmakers, along with SB AM's Stefan Beham and co-producers Joel Herrera and Rolo Cantu, realized they weren't just telling the story of European punk - they were capturing a global movement, seen through the eyes of the people who lived it.

The director's cut of DIY will make its debut at the Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF) on April 25, 2025. As one of the biggest Oscar-qualifying film festivals in the U.S., a screening at DIFF means the documentary could potentially be in the running for an Academy Award in the "Best Documentary Feature" category.

After DIFF, a summer release plan will be finalized, with more screenings to come - including an official European premiere slated for late 2025.

So, what's DIY all about? DIY explores the roots of punk rock and its defining "Do It Yourself" spirit, as told by the bands and individuals who helped shape the movement. It covers punk's underground rise, its rebellious ethos, and its eventual clash with - and infiltration of - the mainstream.

The film features legendary voices like Bad Religion, NOFX, and the Circle Jerks, alongside never-before-seen interviews with icons such as Fat Mike, Laura Jane Grace, Kevin Lyman, John Feldmann, Brett Gurewitz, Rick DeVoe (Blink-182's manager), Steve Caballero, Campino (Die Toten Hosen), Frank Turner, Moby, and actors like Wil Wheaton, Fred Armisen, John Ross Bowie, Wotan Wilke Möhring, and more.

You'll also hear from members of Bowling For Soup, Goldfinger, Destroy Boys, Lagwagon, Mad Caddies, Pulley, and a whole lot more.

DIY doesn't just celebrate punk's highest highs - it also takes a hard look at the struggles the genre faced in the mainstream media and music industry. The rise of punk festivals, especially those run by SB AM, plays a central role in the story, showing how the scene has evolved and stayed true to its roots.

Related Stories

ROHAN Shares DIY Visualizer For 'I Wish I Could Tell You'

Krooked Tongue Go DIY For 'Let 'Em Loose' Video

SWMRS Go 'DIY' With New Visualizer

Zounds' Steve Lake and Mia Dean Deliver 'Spell' Video

News > DIY