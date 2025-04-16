Double Vision Share 'Silence Is Louder' Lyric Video

(FP) US melodic rockers Double Vision make their foray into the world of original music. Known for showing they are truly second to none at recreating the masterful songs Foreigner fans worldwide have come to love, Double Vision now enters the second phase of their career, primed and ready to establish a strong foothold in the melodic rock realm with a sound that truly recreates the magic of the 80's rock vibe with a contemporary take.
Now, Double Vision are thrilled to debut their first single, "Silence Is Louder," out now via Frontiers Music Srl. The new single is accompanied by a lyric video, available to view below.
"'Silence Is Louder' evokes late 70's / early-era Foreigner with a fresh flair and approach for the modern melodic rock era. The concept is a powerful one, because silence often leaves room for interpretation, reflection and sometimes even tension. And in that space, emotions can grow louder than spoken language ever could. Ironically, we believe that conveyance of this concept through music is just what the doctor ordered - as people experience these concepts manifested in relationships, in protest or defiance, or also in communication. All very important factors of life and for this day and age".
