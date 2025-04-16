.

Double Vision Share 'Silence Is Louder' Lyric Video

04-16-2025
Double Vision Share 'Silence Is Louder' Lyric Video

(FP) US melodic rockers Double Vision make their foray into the world of original music. Known for showing they are truly second to none at recreating the masterful songs Foreigner fans worldwide have come to love, Double Vision now enters the second phase of their career, primed and ready to establish a strong foothold in the melodic rock realm with a sound that truly recreates the magic of the 80's rock vibe with a contemporary take.

Now, Double Vision are thrilled to debut their first single, "Silence Is Louder," out now via Frontiers Music Srl. The new single is accompanied by a lyric video, available to view below.

"'Silence Is Louder' evokes late 70's / early-era Foreigner with a fresh flair and approach for the modern melodic rock era. The concept is a powerful one, because silence often leaves room for interpretation, reflection and sometimes even tension. And in that space, emotions can grow louder than spoken language ever could. Ironically, we believe that conveyance of this concept through music is just what the doctor ordered - as people experience these concepts manifested in relationships, in protest or defiance, or also in communication. All very important factors of life and for this day and age".

Related Stories
Double Vision Share 'Silence Is Louder' Lyric Video

Foreigner In The Studio For 'Double Vision' 45th's Anniversary - 2023 In Review

Foreigner In The Studio For 'Double Vision' 45th's Anniversary

News > Double Vision

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Watch Clip of Pink Floyd Recording The Dark Side of the Moon- Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show- more

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'Broken Branches'- Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi- more

-
Day In Pop

Lizzo Debuts Unreleased Song On Saturday Night Live- Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- more

Reviews

Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories

Easter Gift Guide

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

Latest News

Goo Goo Dolls Share Never Before Seen Footage In New 'Iris' Lyric Video

10cc Launching 2025 Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour

Bay Area Thrash Supergroup Nefarious Unleash 'One Nation Enslaved' Video

Descendents, Duff McKagan, Lee Ving, Voivod And More Discuss D.O.A. Tribute

DIY The Rise and Fall and Rise of Punk Rock Trailer Released

TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares 'Somebody New' Video

Official Richard Manuel Of The Band Biography Announced

In Theory Recruit Eric Gales For Cover Of Led Zeppelin's 'Since I've Been Loving You'