Drake Milligan Plots Live Dates Including Shows With ainey Wilson and Luke Bryan

(BBR) Critically acclaimed Country star Drake Milligan announces an impressive slew of dates with "Drake Milligan In Concert," which slates his 2025 schedule opening for stars like Lainey Wilson and Luke Bryan as well as his own headlining shows. Kicking off the tour in the desert at Stagecoach Festival on April 25th, Milligan will make his way through key markets across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.
Milligan recently opened for Blake Shelton who spontaneously pulled the newcomer on-stage to perform a George Strait classic, "All My Ex's Live In Texas." The viral moment was one Milligan had not expected, but one he was fully prepared for as a fan and student of the King of Country.
For select dates throughout "Drake Milligan In Concert" fans can purchase VIP tickets, which provides a unique experience including early entry, an exclusive 1-song acoustic performance, and a group Q&A session with Milligan himself ahead of the show. The 2025 "Next Big Thing" artist (MusicRow) has a packed year with more announcements to come!
4.25 Indio, Ca Stagecoach Festival
5.09 Leander, Ty The Haute Spot
5.17 Upperco, Md Uppercounty Line Country Music Fest
5.29 Bethel, Ny Bethel Woods Center For The Arts With Luke Bryan
5.30 Holmdel, Nj Png Bank Arts Center Wite Lure Bryan
5.31 Wantach, Ny Northwell At Jones Beach Theater With Luke Bryan
6.05 Elko, Nv Country Under The Stars Wite Nate Smith
6.06 Grand Junction, Co Warehouse 3565 Vip
6.07 Colorado Springs, Co Phil Long Music Hall
6.08 Nashville, Tn Cma Fest
6.13 Naches, Wa Chinock Fest
6.21 Canton, Ga Etowah River Park With Sammy Kershaw
6.26 Fargo, Nd The Aquarium
6.27 Dauphin, Mb Dauphin's Countryfest
6.28 Swift Current, Sk Frontier Days
7.04 Big River, Sk Country At The Creek
7.05 Calgary, Ab Calgary Stampede
7.11 Turlock, Ca Stanislaus County Fair
7.12 Salem, Or Marion County Fair
7.17 Greenville, So Bon Secours Wellness Arena With Luke Bryan
7.18 Charleston, Sc Credit One Stadium With Luke Bryan
7.19 Birmingeam, Al Coca-Cola Amphitheater Wite Luke Bryan
7.25 Seljord, Nor Countryfestivalen Seljord
7.27 Goteborg, Swe Liseberg Amusement Park
7.29 Helsinki, Fin Tavastia Club
8.02 Grafenwohr, Ger Volksfest
8.22 Leicestershire, Uk The Long Road Festival
8.29 Sauble Beach, On Sauble Beach Speedway With The Relaws
9.13 Saint-Tite, Qc Festival Western De St-Tite
9.18 Austin, Tx Moody Center With Lainey Wilson
9.19 Fort Worth, Tx Dickies Arena With Lainey Wilson
9.20 The Woodlands, Tx The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion With Lainey Wilson
10.09 Tulsa, Ok Cain's Ballroom
10.24 Knoxville, Tn Thompson Boiling Arena With Lainey Wilson
10.25 Charlotte, Nc Spectrum Center With Lainey Wilson
11.01 Jacksonville, Fl Five
11.02 Fort Myers, Fl Caloosa Amphitheater With Clay Walker
11.07 Tampa, Fl Amalie Arena With Lainey Wilson
11.08 Orlando, Fl Kia Center With Lainey Wilson
11.21 Denver, Co Grizzly Rose
Drake Milligan Announces First-Ever UK Headline Tour and Scandinavian Shows
