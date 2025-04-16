.

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen Share 'Dangerous Game' Video

04-16-2025
(SRO) Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen have released the second single and video for "Dangerous Game" from their highly anticipated fourth album IV (MoMojo Records) due out June 6.

"Dangerous Game" leans heavily into the band's Rock n' Roll side. With a signature guitar riff destined to be one of his best, Dustin Douglas not only sings with power and grit of a dangerous romance but emits the feeling through a six-string fury. The song is a classic rock-rooted adventure with an injection of sleaze and power.

"My Rock n' Roll side on full display with 'Dangerous Game,'" Douglas says. "My love of AC/DC and The Cult inspired this vibe. It felt good to turn up and tune out."

"We wanted to try something completely different and fresh," Douglas adds about the song's video. "Like the track itself, the video is raw and intense with a single, hand-held camera approach. I feel the vibe of the video perfectly fits the energy of the song."

Fronted by ferocious guitarist/singer/songwriter Dustin Douglas, The Electric Gentlemen-rounded out by drummer Tommy Smallcomb and bassist Matt Gabriel-are known to deliver a heavy dose of swagger, groove, and rock 'n' roll attitude both on stage and in the studio.

IV-the fourth studio endeavor from Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen-is a raw, unapologetic, Blues-Rock Master course. It is a powerhouse album drenched in whiskey-soaked riffs and soaring Rock n' Roll vocals that once again display Douglas' meteoric rise as one of the heaviest hitters in the Blues-Rock world. The album was recorded at Eight Days a Week Studios in Northumberland, PA by Paul Smith (Badlees), who engineered and co-produced the album with Douglas. It was mixed and mastered by Nick Coyle (Lifer, Drama Club, Death Valley Dreams).

