Goo Goo Dolls Share Never Before Seen Footage In New 'Iris' Lyric Video

() GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls unveil a new lyric video for their Certified Diamond hit "Iris," featuring never before seen footage taken from the original Nancy Bardawil-directed music video.
Most recently, the 4x GRAMMY-nominated track reached a new global streaming peak, amassing over 4.2 billion streams worldwide and hitting its highest ever global chart position on Spotify (#29).
On the heels of going viral on TikTok, "Iris" continues to reach new audiences around the world and has been covered by the likes of Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers, yet again proving the timelessness of Goo Goo Dolls' illustrious catalog.
The band also will take their lauded live show back on the road this year with an extensive run of summer tour dates with Dashboard Confessional. Kicking off on July 13, the "Summer Anthem Tour 2025" will bring the band to iconic venues coast-to-coast, including stops at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, Morrison's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, Boston's LeaderBank Pavilion, Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion as well as a hometown show at Buffalo's KeyBank Center.
Goo Goo Dolls Stream Expanded 'A Boy Named Goo' For 30th Anniversary
Goo Goo Dolls Share Cover Of INXS Classic 'Don't Change'
Goo Goo Dolls Expand 'A Boy Named Goo' For 30th Anniversary
Goo Goo Dolls' 'Iris' Certified Diamond As It Surpasses 2 Billion Spotify Streams
