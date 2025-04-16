.

Goo Goo Dolls Share Never Before Seen Footage In New 'Iris' Lyric Video

04-16-2025
Goo Goo Dolls Share Never Before Seen Footage In New 'Iris' Lyric Video

() GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls unveil a new lyric video for their Certified Diamond hit "Iris," featuring never before seen footage taken from the original Nancy Bardawil-directed music video.

Most recently, the 4x GRAMMY-nominated track reached a new global streaming peak, amassing over 4.2 billion streams worldwide and hitting its highest ever global chart position on Spotify (#29).

On the heels of going viral on TikTok, "Iris" continues to reach new audiences around the world and has been covered by the likes of Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers, yet again proving the timelessness of Goo Goo Dolls' illustrious catalog.

The band also will take their lauded live show back on the road this year with an extensive run of summer tour dates with Dashboard Confessional. Kicking off on July 13, the "Summer Anthem Tour 2025" will bring the band to iconic venues coast-to-coast, including stops at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, Morrison's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, Boston's LeaderBank Pavilion, Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion as well as a hometown show at Buffalo's KeyBank Center.

Related Stories
Goo Goo Dolls Share Never Before Seen Footage In New 'Iris' Lyric Video

Goo Goo Dolls Stream Expanded 'A Boy Named Goo' For 30th Anniversary

Goo Goo Dolls Share Cover Of INXS Classic 'Don't Change'

Goo Goo Dolls Expand 'A Boy Named Goo' For 30th Anniversary

Goo Goo Dolls' 'Iris' Certified Diamond As It Surpasses 2 Billion Spotify Streams

News > Goo Goo Dolls

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Watch Clip of Pink Floyd Recording The Dark Side of the Moon- Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show- more

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'Broken Branches'- Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi- more

-
Day In Pop

Lizzo Debuts Unreleased Song On Saturday Night Live- Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- more

Reviews

Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories

Easter Gift Guide

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

Latest News

Goo Goo Dolls Share Never Before Seen Footage In New 'Iris' Lyric Video

10cc Launching 2025 Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour

Bay Area Thrash Supergroup Nefarious Unleash 'One Nation Enslaved' Video

Descendents, Duff McKagan, Lee Ving, Voivod And More Discuss D.O.A. Tribute

DIY The Rise and Fall and Rise of Punk Rock Trailer Released

TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares 'Somebody New' Video

Official Richard Manuel Of The Band Biography Announced

In Theory Recruit Eric Gales For Cover Of Led Zeppelin's 'Since I've Been Loving You'