Haken Share 'Puzzle Box' Live Video

(RAM) Progressive pioneers Haken spent 2024 celebrating their most recent acclaimed studio album, 'Fauna', in the most comprehensive way possible, as part of their 'An Evening With' run throughout the world.

Playing two full sets each night, the band performed 'Fauna' in full, before returning to the stage to run through a selection of the best-loved cuts from their catalogue.

In a homecoming of sorts for Haken, on the 21st September 2024 the band played London's legendary O2 Forum, and the document of that special evening is what's witnessed on 'Liveforms: An Evening With Haken' - released on May 9th, 2025.

Today, the band are pleased to launch the live video for 'Puzzle Box', the opening track from the second set of the evening. The band comments: "'Puzzle Box' has for a long time been a live favourite of ours due to its balance of relentless heaviness versus its ethereal, experimental and electronic leanings .

"Since our plans to perform the Vector & Virus albums in full were scrapped in 2020, it was important to us when putting together the 'Evening with' Setlist that those records should be well represented. From where we stand, those songs have always translated so well live therefore it was a joy to kick off the 2nd half of our show with Puzzle Box each night!"

The band comments of the release: "The Evening With Haken tour across North America and Europe was without a doubt one of our favourite tours we've done, showcasing 3 hours of music from our entire discography, including our latest record 'Fauna' performed in full which was an absolute blast! Conducting an 'evening with' format is something that we've seen tried and tested by some of our favourite artists, and it felt like an important band bucket list item to tick off at this stage in our career, to celebrate all we've achieved in the last 15 years. When discussions arose as to which show we might document on film, it was a no-brainer for us that our homecoming show in London, at the legendary 02 Kentish Town Forum, should be the one. And the home crowd did not disappoint, on what turned out to be such an electric atmosphere, we just so happened to capture one of our best performances from the entire tour for our fans to relive again and again."

Filmed by Paul Green Productions (Devin Townsend, Steve Hackett) & mixed by Jens Bogren (Between The Buried and Me, Ihsahn), the 3CD+Blu-ray release comprises all the music played on that evening, in both stereo & 5.1 Surround Sound, as well as bonus behind the scenes interviews with each band member. The Gatefold 2LP edition features the entirety of the 'Fauna' album performed that night. Both formats featuring iconic artwork from Dan Goldsworthy, whose work also graces the cover of 'Fauna'.

