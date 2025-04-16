.

In Theory Recruit Eric Gales For Cover Of Led Zeppelin's 'Since I've Been Loving You'

(Chipster) In Theory have just released their new single "Since I've Been Loving You," with special guest Eric Gales in tribute to one the greatest rock bands - Led Zeppelin. The single is powerful, emotional collaboration with guitar legend Eric Gales and Mike Mostert bringing down the house.

This exciting dramatic version showcases the incredible vocalist Tony Covino, along with a special all-star cast of Glen Sobel-Drums (Alice Cooper/ Hollywood Vampires/ Motley Crue), Jimbo Hart- Bass (Jason Isbell), and Clayton Ivey- Keys (Swamper/Fame Gang).

As Mostert states, "We created a unique dark, dramatic version of a classic with tension, passion which takes the listener through an emotional journey that transcends the body and soul".

The song landed on both the New In Rock and Breaking Hard Rock playlists on Apple Music and the Gibson Guitar Rock playlist. Covino continues his thoughts on the track, "A passionate remake of a classic song for the modern era filled with blazing guitars from two powerhouse players. 10 out of 10!". Sobel, comments, "Mike and In Theory know how to take classic rock and infuse it with a modern edge. Creating something sounding both familiar and fresh at the same time. It was a pleasure to work with them!". Lastly, Gales adds, "I am very proud and honored to be a guest on this rendition of such a legendary song, done by my guy Mike Mostert. Great playing all the way around. Love it. "

You can get a Limited Edition CD Single Bundle (100 copies) with the bonus track "Raise Me Up" and insert signed by both Mike Mostert and Tony Covino while supplies last here.

