KennyHoopla Delivers Northern Lights Video

(TO) Singer, songwriter, producer and musician KennyHoopla - praised by critics and audiences alike for his compelling blend of alternative, hip-hop, rock, indie, and pop music - returns with the experimental new single "Northern Lights//" available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

Written and co-produced by Kenny alongside Cole Lato, "NORTHERN LIGHTS//" is the first new song from KennyHoopla since summer 2024, which was heavily inspired by Sonic Youth and The Ride. It was originally written for a side project that is more experimental than he is known for, but stays true to the melodies and lyrics that fans love. "NORTHERN LIGHTS//" is accompanied by an official music video and signifies the start of a new chapter for the musician as he gears up for the release of his long-awaited debut album as an independent artist.

Speaking on today's new release, KennyHoopla shares, "I made this song in my basement with my friend. I think it sounds like that, this song went through a lot of phases but I think it ended up back in its rawest form. I was listening to so much 90's shoegaze and post rock bands around this time. I think this is probably a tribute to SONIC YOUTH and RIDE for saving my life, which is what I think this song wanted and needed. No shiny sh*t or production, just a journey. At this point in my life since losing my mom and becoming an independent artist, I've somewhat lost a compass. I've become so free that I've gotten lost which is a blessing and curse, this is what I called 'outer heaven.' This song touches on doing what you can with what you have and not taking the path that has already been engraved. We can feel we're on the right path but in actuality we're all going toward the same brick wall, some people just happen to have a sunset on their journey to it."

