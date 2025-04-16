Lupe Fiasco To Perform Concert at MIT

(AT) Lupe Fiasco and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology announce that the GRAMMY-winning rapper will perform an on-campus concert on May 2nd with MIT Festival Jazz Ensemble at MIT's Kresge Auditorium. The upcoming concert marks the conclusion of MIT's Artfinity festival, a performing and visual arts festival celebrating creativity and community at MIT that began on February 15. All 80 Artfinity events, including Lupe Fiasco's upcoming concert, are free and open to the public.
Lupe Fiasco's MIT concert is an element of the artist and MIT Visiting Scholar's art project "GHOTIING MIT: Public Art," which transforms public art into a living sonic experience-where rap and visual art intersect in real time. The Chicago native recorded 9 new songs for the art project, overseen by the MIT List Visual Arts Center, each taking inspiration from a different piece of art around MIT's campus.
Lupe recorded each piece on site, at the location of each artwork, incorporating field sounds into the recording and crafting lyrics that spontaneously respond to the scene's unique environment. Lupe will perform 6 of these songs during his MIT concert with the MIT Festival Jazz Ensemble, along with songs from his decorated catalog.
The project will live on as a free public art tour for visitors through the MIT List Visual Arts Center digital guide, where the public can scan a QR code and listen to Lupe's rhymes on their phone as they walk through the campus and look at the public artworks in person.
