Maddox Batson Expands First Dance With The After Party

(Warner) There's nothing like the anticipation of your first dance - or as an artist, your first EP - and budding singer/songwriter/entertainer Maddox Batson wants to keep the excitement going. Having sold out the first leg of his Road to Indio Tour in support of his 7-song March 21 release First Dance, the Tennessee teen adds three songs - "I Need A Truck," "Somewhere South" and "2 Feet" - with First Dance (The After Party), available Friday, May 2 via Prosper Entertainment/Warner Records.

"We're so excited to add a few tracks and release a deluxe of First Dance for our fans," shares Batson. "I've been blessed to write with so many incredible songwriters - we have so many good songs that we've been playing on the road, and some have already felt like fan favorites. We just felt like we should get 'I Need A Truck' and 'Somewhere South' out to fans as soon as possible," he adds of releasing a deluxe just six weeks after his first EP.

"There's one that felt important for me to share right now because it's the perfect way to express how I'm coping with everything that's happening, and that song is '2 Feet'," he shares of a song he co-wrote with Tiggi and Mishon Ratliff and is a nod to his whirlwind year including his Grand Ole Opry debut, inaugural tour currently underway and first recorded music being available for fans. "I'm so excited to share even more music to our incredible fans with The After Party."

With "Girl In Green" and "I Don't Like You Anymore" among the new songs already being sung back to him from the crowd at sold-out shows in Columbus, Ohio, Louisville, Kentucky, Raleigh, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama and more within the first two weeks on tour, Batson is writing and singing what he knows and it's connecting. f28 observes, with "a performance that was both intimate and electrifying... the sight of parents covering their ears while their kids screamed with uncontainable joy was a testament to the infectious energy Maddox brings to his shows."

As Batson looks ahead to his extended EP's release and in particular "I Need A Truck," the multi-instrumentalist adds, "Growing up in the country, you start talking about your truck when you're like 13. What's it gonna look like...what kind of wheels you're gonna get... whether it's a Ford, Ram or a Chevy. Usually that's passed down to you from your parents. Kinda like Coke or Pepsi."

"'I Need A Truck' is about finding that special someone you can share that experience with... and this song is me picturing what it's gonna be like to ride around with her. Nothing like it - a beautiful girl and a good-looking truck. I can't wait!"

FIRST DANCE (THE AFTER PARTY) TRACK LIST

(Three New Songs Available 5/2/25):

1. I Don't Like You Anymore

Written by: Maddox Batson, Hunter Phelps, David Garcia and Ashley Gorley

Produced by: David Garcia

2. Girl In Green

Written by: Maddox Batson, Peter Fenn and Sam Romans

Produced by: Peter Fenn

3. X's

Written by: Maddox Batson, Benjamin Negrin, Elysse Yulo, Jaxson Free, Josh Dorr and Nick Bailey

Produced by: Nick Bailey

4. God Talkin'

Written by: Maddox Batson, Josh Dorr, Elysse Yulo, Tiggi, Ned Cameron and Hallieo Hertrick

Produced by: Ned Cameron and Tiggi

5. Problem

Written by: Maddox Batson, Johnny Simpson, Dan Henig, JKash, Jake Torrey and Sean Cook

Produced by: Johnny Simpson, JKash and Sean Cook

6. It Was You

Written by: Maddox Batson, Andy Sheridan Josh Dorr

Produced by: Andy Sheridan

7. Southbound

Written by: Maddox Batson, Benjamin Negrin, Nick Bailey, Brett Truitt, Josh Dorr and Elysse Yulo

Produced by: Nick Bailey and Brett Truitt

8. I Need A Truck

Written by: Maddox Batson, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, David Garcia

Produced by: David Garcia

9. Somewhere South

Written by: Maddox Batson, Tiggi, Brett Truitt, Josh Dorr, Elysse Yulo, Benny Brisk

Produced by: Tiggi and Brett Truitt

10. 2 Feet

Written by: Maddox Batson, Tiggi, Mishon Ratliff

Produced by: Tiggi

