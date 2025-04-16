Mark Robert Cash Releases 'Feelings Lie' Video

(PN) Nashville artist Mark Robert Cash releases accompanying music video for single "Feelings Lie." In the official video for his single "Feelings Lie," Cash crafts a visual narrative that transforms heartbreak into a haunting cinematic experience. He takes photos of the friends who once occupied his life, only to realize their feelings were false, and with an act of catharsis, he burns them - symbolically severing the ties to his past.

Against the breathtaking backdrop of Tennessee's rolling landscapes, striking lights, and vibrant florals, Cash creates a visual tapestry of emotional release. The video is drenched in mood, with Cash either driving alone down winding Tennessee roads or locking eyes with the camera, as if trying to convince himself that everything is fine. But the truth is inescapable: it's not. With every frame, he exposes the soul-crushing weight of loving people who don't feel the same, elevating the pain of unrequited affection into a deeply personal, cinematic tale.

Mark Robert Cash is Nashville's answer to a genre-bending force, effortlessly mixing the heart of country, the groove of R&B and pop, and the soul of gospel into a sound that's impossible to pin down. Known for his bold presence both on screen and stage, Cash's journey began in the spotlight as an actor in Still The King with Billy Ray Cyrus and three seasons of Nashville on ABC. He has also shared the screen in music videos for top artists like Ashley McBryde, Katy Nicole, and Big Daddy Weave. Cash shared a special moment performing with his hero, Dolly Parton, in one of her videos, further solidifying his connection to the industry. But, his true passion lies in music, where he creates tracks that feel as dynamic and unpredictable as his illustrious career. From performing at Nashville Pride and Pride 615, Cash has become a fixture in spaces that celebrate authenticity, fearlessness, and unapologetic self-expression.

Cash's story is anything but typical. A church-raised kid who grew up belting gospel songs, he went on to serve as an emcee, where he learned the art of captivating an audience, gaining a unique edge as an entertainer. With no formal musical training but an unwavering drive and innate talent, Cash started crafting his sound, pulling from his life's highs and lows. His music is a bold statement on resilience, redemption, and embracing the beautiful chaos of life.

Drawing inspiration from legendary voices like Whitney Houston, Reba McEntire, and Kelly Clarkson, Cash combines their emotional depth with a fresh, modern energy that's uniquely his own. His songwriting is a fearless exploration of life's most raw feelings - heartache, hope, and healing - and he channels them into songs that make you want to dance, cry, and sing along all at once. Mark Robert Cash is a movement in the making - raw, honest, and ready to shake up the Nashville scene.

His single "Feelings Lie" was featured with The Academy of Country Music, Holler, Color Me Country Radio hosted by Rissi Palmer, and more.

