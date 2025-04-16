Neko Case Plots North American Fall Tour

(ANTI-) GRAMMY-nominated indie icon Neko Case - "one of America's best and most ambitious singer-songwriters" (Rolling Stone) and "a badass of the highest order" (Pitchfork) - is announcing her fall North American tour today, crisscrossing the continent throughout October and November. Artist presale begins tomorrow, April 17th at 10am local time, and tickets go on sale Friday, April 18th at 10am local time.

These are Case's first live musical performances since the January publication and book tour in support of her critically acclaimed memoir 'The Harder I Fight The More I Love You' which debuted at #5 on The New York Times Bestseller list. Case has also teased that a new studio album, her first in over seven years, is in progress in a recent profile by The New York Times pop critic Lindsay Zoladz.

Case has long been revered as one of music's most influential artists, whose authenticity, lyrical storytelling, and sly wit have endeared her to a legion of critics, musicians, and lifelong fans. She is a founding member of Canadian indie-rock supergroup The New Pornographers, authors the weekly Substack newsletter "Entering The Lung" and is currently composing the musical theater adaptation of the Academy Award-winning motion picture Thelma & Louise.

Released in 2022, 'Wild Creatures' - a twenty-three-song career-spanning compilation album celebrating Neko's two decades of solo work - is available now and accompanied by an immersive website containing animated artwork by Laura Plansker, short essays and track-by-track commentary. Contributors include long-time collaborators A.C. Newman, Dan Bejar and M. Ward, culture-defining contemporaries David Byrne, Shirley Manson, Jeff Tweedy and Rosanne Cash and new generations of artists like Waxahatchee, Julien Baker, Kevin Morby, Allison Russell and Margo Price.

TOUR DATES

October 1 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios #

October 2 - Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre #

October 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met #

October 5 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center #

October 7 - Richmond, VA @ The National #

October 8 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

October 9 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns #

October 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

October 11 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall #

October 14 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Taft Theatre #

October 15 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #

October 16 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed #

October 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

October 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater #

October 20 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

October 22 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre #

October 23 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur #

October 24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall #

October 25 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora #

November 7 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre %

November 8 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up %

November 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether %

November 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic %

November 13 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue %

November 14 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount %

November 15 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater %

November 18 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory %

November 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater %

November 20 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre %

November 21 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater %

November 23 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom %

November 24 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center %

November 25 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre %

w/ Des Demonas #

w/ John Grant %

