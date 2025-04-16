Parker McCollum Shares New Song 'Hope That I'm Enough'

(TPR) Parker McCollum has released the latest track, "Hope That I'm Enough," off his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Parker McCollum , out on June 27th.
The song, written by McCollum, Matt Jenkins and Jessi Alexander, and produced by Frank Liddell and Eric Masse, is a heartfelt confessional about insecurities in measuring up to be the kind of partner that will last a lifetime. The track aptly follows McCollum's first single off the forthcoming album, "What Kinda Man."
McCollum is an artistic achievement that is grounded in honest introspection and sonically evokes the spirit of Texas. Produced by Grammy award-winning, Frank Lindell and Eric Masse, and recorded at the legendary Power Station recording studio in New York City, the project is imbued with emotional intensity and masterful storytelling.
McCollum revisits the emotions around his unencumbered "wild years," the pressures of measuring up to public and personal standards, some of the bad decisions, and the unfathomable blessings that have all colored his life to this point.
