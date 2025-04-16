Singled Out: The Barlow's Roping The Wind

(antiMusic) Colorado country band The Barlow just released their new album "High Spirits" and to celebrate we asked Shea Boynton (lead vocals, guitar) to tell us about the song "Roping The Wind". Here is the story:

This song came together over time, built from quiet moments of reflection more than any one event. I wasn't aiming for a perfect structure or a polished story-I just followed where the feeling led. A lot of the process was about letting the words come without judgment, then shaping them into something that felt honest. The repetition in the chorus helped ground me in the emotion, something familiar that kept circling back, like old habits or memories you can't shake.

Inspiration for the song came from those stretches of life where you feel like you're going through the motions but carrying something heavy underneath. Places like Clark County became symbols more than locations-stand-ins for headspaces I've been in. That image of "roping the wind" came out of trying to describe the futility of holding onto things that were already gone, and the ways we build guilt into our daily lives without even realizing it.

At its core, the song is about the cost of emotional distance-how people drift, how guilt lingers, and how some damage can't be undone. It's not trying to be dramatic or tragic, just real. The title line about the diamond ring represents something precious that got broken, not by one moment but by the slow wearing down over time. There's a kind of acceptance by the end-an acknowledgment that life moves on, but it doesn't always take the weight with it.

