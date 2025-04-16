TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares 'Somebody New' Video

(PPR) Acclaimed TV on the Radio frontman and multi-hyphenate talent Tunde Adebimpe has released a new video for "Somebody New," from his highly anticipated debut solo album, Thee Black Boltz. The album is set to be released this Friday, April 18th via Sub Pop Records.

The album's fourth pre-release, "Somebody New", is a synth-heavy, dance floor ready track and the video, directed by Adebimpe, is a trippy time capsule of neon, glitter and what can only be described as no-holds-barred, stark raving puppet glam.

Of the video Tunde says, "I'm positive I fell asleep on a couch with the TV on sometime in 1982 and fever dreamt this exact thing." This announcement comes on the heels of the release of "God Knows", a track about the complexities of a bittersweet breakup; the vivid and introspective "Drop" from earlier this year; and last year's lead single "Magnetic".

Thee Black Boltz is produced by Tunde Adebimpe & Wilder Zoby, and executive produced by Zoby, with additional production and contributions from Jaleel Bunton & Jahphet Landis (of TV on the Radio), and more. Showcasing visionary soundscapes, the album is a nod to Adebimpe's propensity to write and sing about the human condition - in all its forms, under all its stressors, both big and small.

Related Stories

TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares New Solo Song 'God Knows'

News > Tunde Adebimpe