TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares 'Somebody New' Video

(PPR) Acclaimed TV on the Radio frontman and multi-hyphenate talent Tunde Adebimpe has released a new video for "Somebody New," from his highly anticipated debut solo album, Thee Black Boltz. The album is set to be released this Friday, April 18th via Sub Pop Records.
The album's fourth pre-release, "Somebody New", is a synth-heavy, dance floor ready track and the video, directed by Adebimpe, is a trippy time capsule of neon, glitter and what can only be described as no-holds-barred, stark raving puppet glam.
Of the video Tunde says, "I'm positive I fell asleep on a couch with the TV on sometime in 1982 and fever dreamt this exact thing." This announcement comes on the heels of the release of "God Knows", a track about the complexities of a bittersweet breakup; the vivid and introspective "Drop" from earlier this year; and last year's lead single "Magnetic".
Thee Black Boltz is produced by Tunde Adebimpe & Wilder Zoby, and executive produced by Zoby, with additional production and contributions from Jaleel Bunton & Jahphet Landis (of TV on the Radio), and more. Showcasing visionary soundscapes, the album is a nod to Adebimpe's propensity to write and sing about the human condition - in all its forms, under all its stressors, both big and small.
TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares New Solo Song 'God Knows'
Watch Clip of Pink Floyd Recording The Dark Side of the Moon- Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show- more
Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks- more
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'Broken Branches'- Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi- more
Lizzo Debuts Unreleased Song On Saturday Night Live- Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- more
Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
Goo Goo Dolls Share Never Before Seen Footage In New 'Iris' Lyric Video
10cc Launching 2025 Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour
Bay Area Thrash Supergroup Nefarious Unleash 'One Nation Enslaved' Video
Descendents, Duff McKagan, Lee Ving, Voivod And More Discuss D.O.A. Tribute
DIY The Rise and Fall and Rise of Punk Rock Trailer Released
TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares 'Somebody New' Video
Official Richard Manuel Of The Band Biography Announced
In Theory Recruit Eric Gales For Cover Of Led Zeppelin's 'Since I've Been Loving You'