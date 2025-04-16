.

TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares 'Somebody New' Video

04-16-2025
TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares 'Somebody New' Video

(PPR) Acclaimed TV on the Radio frontman and multi-hyphenate talent Tunde Adebimpe has released a new video for "Somebody New," from his highly anticipated debut solo album, Thee Black Boltz. The album is set to be released this Friday, April 18th via Sub Pop Records.

The album's fourth pre-release, "Somebody New", is a synth-heavy, dance floor ready track and the video, directed by Adebimpe, is a trippy time capsule of neon, glitter and what can only be described as no-holds-barred, stark raving puppet glam.

Of the video Tunde says, "I'm positive I fell asleep on a couch with the TV on sometime in 1982 and fever dreamt this exact thing." This announcement comes on the heels of the release of "God Knows", a track about the complexities of a bittersweet breakup; the vivid and introspective "Drop" from earlier this year; and last year's lead single "Magnetic".

Thee Black Boltz is produced by Tunde Adebimpe & Wilder Zoby, and executive produced by Zoby, with additional production and contributions from Jaleel Bunton & Jahphet Landis (of TV on the Radio), and more. Showcasing visionary soundscapes, the album is a nod to Adebimpe's propensity to write and sing about the human condition - in all its forms, under all its stressors, both big and small.

Related Stories
TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares 'Somebody New' Video

TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares New Solo Song 'God Knows'

News > Tunde Adebimpe

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Watch Clip of Pink Floyd Recording The Dark Side of the Moon- Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show- more

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'Broken Branches'- Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi- more

-
Day In Pop

Lizzo Debuts Unreleased Song On Saturday Night Live- Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- more

Reviews

Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories

Easter Gift Guide

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

Latest News

Goo Goo Dolls Share Never Before Seen Footage In New 'Iris' Lyric Video

10cc Launching 2025 Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour

Bay Area Thrash Supergroup Nefarious Unleash 'One Nation Enslaved' Video

Descendents, Duff McKagan, Lee Ving, Voivod And More Discuss D.O.A. Tribute

DIY The Rise and Fall and Rise of Punk Rock Trailer Released

TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares 'Somebody New' Video

Official Richard Manuel Of The Band Biography Announced

In Theory Recruit Eric Gales For Cover Of Led Zeppelin's 'Since I've Been Loving You'