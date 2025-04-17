Bush Share '60 Ways To Forget People'

(2b) Bush offer a glimpse of what's to come with "60 Ways To Forget People," a raw and emotionally charged taste from their upcoming 10th studio album, I Beat Loneliness, out July 18 on earMUSIC.

Exploring the complexities of heartbreak, personal transformation, and the painful process of letting go, the track sets the tone for a bold new chapter. The official first single arrives June 5.

Gavin on the track says "What I feel about this record is it addresses the common struggles we all have. "60 Ways To Forget People," is an ode to sacrifice and a dedication to the focus it takes to be better. All the time and in all things."

Produced by Gavin Rossdale and Erik Ron (Panic! At The Disco, Set It Off, Bad Omen) I Beat Loneliness marks BUSH's 10th studio album-a powerful testament to their enduring legacy and continued evolution. The record blends their grunge-rooted intensity with fresh textures and themes exploring mental health, solitude, and resilience.

Following the release, BUSH will embark on a worldwide tour, launching April 21 in Victoria, BC, Canada. The band will then tour across North America from July 19 to August 30, before heading overseas to join Volbeat for a series of dates across the EU and UK from September 18 through November 13.

GREATEST HITS TOUR: CANADIAN LEG

4/21 - Victoria, BC - Save on Foods Centre *

4/23 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place *

4/25 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino *

4/26 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

4/28 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre *

4/29 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre *

5/1 - Battle Creek, MI - FireKeepers Casino Hotel

5/3 - Kitchener, ON - The Aud *

5/4 - St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre *

5/6 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre *

5/7 - Laval, QC - Place Bell *

5/9 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre *

5/12 - Schenectady, NY - Proctors Theatre ^

5/13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/16 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville (festival)

5/17 - Ocean City, MD - Boardwalk Rock (festival)

* Rival Sons and Filter supporting

+ Rival Sons

^Filter

*BUSH TOUR WITH SHINEDOWN

7/19 - Boston, MA - TD Garden *

7/20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

7/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena *

7/23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center *

7/25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *

7/26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum *

7/28 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center *

7/29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *

8/2 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center *

8/3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

8/5 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center *

8/7 - Portland, OR - Moda Center *

8/8 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *

8/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center *

8/12 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *

8/15 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center *

8/16 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena *

8/18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse *

8/19 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena *

8/21 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center *

8/23 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

8/24 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena *

8/27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *

8/28 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena *

8/30 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum*

9/5- Omaha, US (Shadow Ridge Music Festival)

BUSH TOUR WITH VOLBEAT

9/18 - Herning, DK - Jyske Bank Boxen

9/19 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

9/23 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

9/24 - Antwerp, BE - Antwerps Sportpaleis

9/26 - Stuttgart, DE - Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

9/27 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

9/28 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf-Weber Arena

9/30 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle

10/1 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle

10/3 - Prague, CZ - O2 Universum

10/4 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena

10/6 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

10/7 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

10/8 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

10/10 - Leipzig, DE - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

10/11 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena

10/13 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar

10/15 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena

10/17 - Stockholm, SE - Tele2 Arena

10/18 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena

10/19 - Gothenburg, SE - Scandinavium

10/21 - Hannover, DE - ZAG Arena

10/22 - Rotterdam, NL - Ahoy

10/23 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal

10/25 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

10/28 - Bilbao, ES - BEC

10/30 - Barcelona, ES - Sant Jordi Club

10/31 - Madrid, ES - Vistalegre Arena

11/2 - Paris, FR - Zenith

11/5 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

11/6 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

11/8 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

11/10 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

11/12 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

11/13 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

