Coldplay Team With Twice For New Version of 'We Pray'

04-17-2025
(Atlantic) A new version of Coldplay's hit single, WE PRAY is out today worldwide. The collaboration with TWICE - which includes a Korean language verse from the K-pop superstars. It follows the previously-released Little Simz, TINI, Elyanna and Jasleen Royal versions of the song.

Said TWICE of the collaboration: "We believe that WE PRAY is a song about overcoming hardships together and sharing a message of peace and hope. We're truly honored to collaborate with Coldplay on this release, and especially proud that each of us recorded our lines in Korean, allowing us to deliver our heartfelt emotions in our own language. Please show us lots of support and love!"

TWICE are the main support at Coldplay's record-breaking stadium run in Seoul, where they also debuted their version of WE PRAY on stage with Coldplay during the band's opening night set on Wednesday night.

WE PRAY - which has topped airplay and download charts around the world - also features acclaimed UK rapper Little Simz, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, Palestinian-Chilean R&B phenomenon Elyanna and chart-topping Argentine TINI.

