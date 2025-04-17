Def Leppard, Motley Crue Launching 'Rock The Tides'

(fcc) Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Festication are thrilled to announce Rock The Tides, a brand-new destination festival coming to the stunning beaches of Riviera Maya, Mexico in November 2025. Hosted at luxurious, all-inclusive 5-star beachfront resorts, this three-day celebration of rock music's finest offers an epic escape in paradise.

Headlined by two of the most iconic bands in rock history-Motley Crue and Def Leppard-Rock The Tides also features a powerhouse lineup of legendary and fan-favorite acts including Bret Michaels, Extreme, The Struts, Buckcherry, Dorothy, Living Colour, Moon Walker, and Velvet Daydream.

Each artist brings their own fire to the beach for a weekend of non-stop rock under the sun-from Bret Michaels' party-starting good-time rock anthems to Extreme's virtuosic funk-metal, The Struts' British swagger, Buckcherry's high-octane sleaze-rock, and Dorothy's powerhouse blues-infused vocals. Adding to the mix, Living Colour brings their genre-defying fusion of funk, metal, and social consciousness to the stage. Known for explosive performances and hits like "Cult of Personality," the Grammy-winning band continues to inspire with their sharp musicianship and bold message. Moon Walker delivers gritty, futuristic rock, and Velvet Daydream adds dreamy psych textures to the mix.

Motley Crue remains a huge global draw 44 years into their career. With their iconic and electrifying show, they bring their countless rock anthems to the stage for an unforgettable night. Having toured stadiums around the world for 2 consecutive years, they continue to solidify their legacy to a multi-generational fanbase.

"Mexico has always been one of the most electric places we've played - the energy is just unreal. Some of our most unforgettable shows have happened there, and we know this one will be no different. We're excited to head back, team up with Def Leppard, and throw one hell of a party for everyone making the trip. It's going to be an epic night."

- Motley Crue

Def Leppard continues to be one of the most important forces in rock music. The English rock band's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as the world's greatest live rock band.

Their fans will be treated to an intimate and immersive concert experience just steps from Mexico's white-sand beaches and turquoise coastline. Attendees can expect a weekend of thunderous drums, searing solos, and arena-sized singalongs from two bands who've defined rock spectacle across decades. From Def Leppard's masterfully melodic anthems and precision-driven performances to Motley Crue's high-octane, legendary, over-the-top live shows, fans will witness these titans at their most unfiltered and unforgettable-in an intimate beachfront setting.

Rock The Tides marks the next evolution of Festication, the destination festival series from Disco Presents and Feyline. It follows the launch of Tool Live in the Sand which featured standout sets from TOOL, Mastodon, Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Eagles of Death Metal.

Now, Festication continues its mission to elevate the fan experience-this time with the stadium-shaking energy of Motley Crue and Def Leppard and the lavish backdrop of Mexico's Riviera Maya.

"This experience goes way beyond the show-it's a weekend in paradise, a dream vacation with intimate performances from two legendary bands. We're pushing the boundaries of what a live event can be and this is one fans will never forget." - Donnie Estopinal, Disco Presents

"One of the most important lessons my dad, Barry Fey, ever taught me was that it's all about the fans. It still says this on the Feyline website to this day: 'There is only one VIP, and that is the person who bought the ticket.' That mindset is a big reason we've leaned so heavily into destination events.That three-day getaway with your favorite artist is something truly special-and seeing fans leave the weekend saying it was the best time of their lives, that's what matters most to us." - Tyler Fey, Feyline

Guests have the choice to stay at these five-star resorts-Barceló Riviera Maya (Adults Only) or Barceló Maya Grand-each offering a unique twist on luxury. All packages include a resort room, unlimited food and drinks, access to all performances, and transportation to and from the airport. Off-site excursions and curated experiences will also be available, from catamaran sails to cenote swims.

Festication is redefining the destination festival concept, blending one-of-a-kind performances with an immersive resort experience, complete with curated activities, excursions, and world-class accommodations. Every guest is treated like royalty-free to mingle with artists while rockin' beneath the stars. Festival stages will be spread across the resort, including one at the Riviera pool, offering a true barefoot party experience.

From expansive pools to glistening beaches and nightly entertainment, attendees will enjoy relaxation and rock music at its finest. Packages include three days of performances, unlimited food and drinks, and a luxury resort room for each guest. Off-site excursions will include yacht sails, snorkeling adventures, and cultural explorations.

From mind-boggling stage production to unforgettable memories-these are just a few things awaiting all who attend this intimate, limited-capacity adventure.

