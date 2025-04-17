'Gangnam Style' Given A Metal Makeover By Feuerschwanz

(NR) Feuerschwanz surprise with an epic metal cover of PSY's massive 2012 party hit "Gangnam Style" - the next single from Feuerschwanz's upcoming 12th studio album, Knightclub, out on July 25, 2025 via Napalm Records!

The song comes with an epic music video telling the "Gangnam Style" story in FEUERSCHWANZ fashion. Even after more than 20 years since formation and two recent #1 albums (Official German Album Charts), FEUERSCHWANZ is still on the rise: the band has been featured across mass media channels following their participation in the German Eurovision Song Contest 2025 preliminary round.

Feuerschwanz's previous headline tours were almost completely sold out, and the band has performed prime slots at the biggest festivals while gaining millions of streams and video views on their songs. At the end of 2024, the band experienced yet another standout moment when they celebrated their 20th anniversary at the largest Metfest ever, performing in front of over 7,000 enthusiastic fans.

Feuerschwanz comments: "Off to the Knightclub - Gangnam Style! Yes, we actually took dance lessons for the only real cover song on the new album. The K-pop hit from 2012 - a dance between the worlds, now with violin, bagpipes and a good dose of metal. A game of contrasts, a cover version like a ritual. Nobody asked for it - but we did it anyway."

Related Stories

Dominum Unleash 'The Dead Don't Die' Video and Announce Album

News > Feuerschwanz