Hear We Came As Romans New Anthem 'Bad Luck'

(CN) We Came As Romans are back today with a searing new single, "Bad Luck". The track marks the band's first release of 2025 and kicks off a bold new chapter following their critically acclaimed 2022 album 'Darkbloom'.
Fueled by thunderous grooves, anthemic hooks, and raw reflection, "Bad Luck" is a statement of defiance from a band that's weathered more than most.
Speaking on their new single, frontman Dave Stephens shares, "Bad Luck is a song that is so important to each of us. Lyrically, it's about our journey as a band since the very beginning. We've faced so many setbacks and problems behind the scenes, and sometimes it feels like Bad Luck is all we have - but the way that we've persevered through all of them to become who we are today is the real story, not the issues along the way."
"Bad Luck" opens with an eerie, looped vocal sample before exploding into a hammering riff and a soaring chorus. The lyrics lay bare years of struggle, survival, and growth, culminating in another of their signature, arena-ready choruses - "I spent all my life wondering why the bad luck always comes so easy... All this time, I've realized the worse things in life are free." It's a fierce reckoning with everything the band has persevered through together and a hard-earned rally cry-one that captures the essence of We Came As Romans' evolution and unwavering commitment to push forward.
