Jade Bird Announces New Album With 'Dreams'

(GR) Following the success of her return single 'Who Wants' last month, Jade Bird is back today with details of a new album alongside single 'Dreams'. Who Wants To Talk About Love, Jade's third studio album, will be released via Glassnote Records on July 18th.

'Dreams'- the only track on the album produced by Grammy-winning heavyweight Greg Kurstin - arrives with bold, widescreen energy, heightening the emotion and offering a fitting entry point into a project rooted in reckoning and release. The rest of the album was shaped by a carefully chosen group of collaborators, including executive producer Andrew Wells (Phoebe Bridgers, Teddy Swims), with additional contributions from Andrew Sarlo and Teddy Geiger, each bringing their own nuance to Jade's evolving sound.

'Dreams' as Jade explains is a "very dark song. I saw a billboard driving to the studio after a bit of a nasty breakdown. I'd gone to sleep at five am the night before and read 'this is what dreams are made of'. Combined with the LA sun I felt a deep irony. It's about feeling too broken to be with the person you love. Pushing them away because of generational habits and (I don't like the word) trauma."

For UK born and bred, and now LA-based, Jade Bird, Who Wants To Talk About Love is a cathartic reckoning of historical experience - an expulsion of complex thoughts and feelings buried deep in Jade's psyche for years. It's a moment in time where facing her truth, her fears and her reality in this world became unavoidable. Self-induced therapy through song that journeys through love, loss and forgiveness resulting in a new sense of self and freedom from family entanglement.

"I wrote this album while trying to make sense of the broken relationships in my family- my parents, both sets of grandparents - and the way they echoed into my own life when my engagement ended. It's as much a question as an answer, wondering if I could break the cycle while finding my own path to forgiveness- not just from my dad, but for myself." - Jade Bird

A singer-songwriter with a natural flair for blending genres, Jade has enjoyed an explorative musical journey across almost a decade as a solo artist. Having signed to Glassnote Records whilst still in her teens, Jade's worldly approach to her music evolved over time as she increasingly became impossible to pigeonhole with each release; indie, folk, rock, pop, soul, country, Americana- she could do it all and she would - but on her own terms.

