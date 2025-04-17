Jin Of BTS Launching His First Solo Tour

(fcc) Jin of 21st century pop icons BTS officially announced his first-ever solo tour '#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR' set to visit 9 cities around the globe. The tour will kick off with a two-night run in Goyang, South Korea from June 28 to 29 at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium, before heading to Chiba and Osaka in Japan. The first two shows in Korea will be available for livestreaming via Weverse, bringing the performances directly to fans around the world.
The tour title, '#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR,' is a spin-off of Jin's beloved variety content series Run Jin on BTS' official YouTube channel. As the series comes to a close, Jin expressed his desire to continue connecting with fans by meeting them in person. In this way, the title is also a representation of Jin running to meet ARMY (BTS' official fandom) around the globe through the upcoming tour.
Titled '#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in U.S. & EUROPE,' the North American and European leg begins July 17 in Anaheim, California, followed by stops in Dallas (TX), Tampa (FL), Newark (NJ), London (UK), and wrapping up in Amsterdam (Netherlands). This marks Jin's highly-anticipated solo tour debut across North America and Europe.
The announcement, made today via global fandom platform Weverse, sent waves of excitement through his dedicated fanbase. Alongside the announcement, a tour poster was revealed, featuring Jin in a chic leather jacket, posed against a classic band setup complete with keyboard, drums, guitar, and amp.
Ahead of the solo tour announcement, Jin unveiled the release date of his second solo album Echo, arriving on May 16. Echo offers Jin's perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity. The release comes six months after Jin's solo debut album Happy. Its main track "Running Wild" topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 70 countries and regions including Brazil, New Zealand, and more, reinforcing his status as a megastar at the center of worldwide attention.
Pre-sale and ticketing details for '#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in U.S. & EUROPE' will be released on April 22 ET.
'#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR' TOUR DATES & VENUES:
June 28-29 Goyang, Korea - Goyang Auxiliary Stadium
July 05-06 Chiba, Japan - Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6
July 12-13 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka
July 17-18 Anaheim, California - Honda Center
July 22-23 Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center
July 26-27 Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena
July 30-31 Newark, New Jersey - Prudential Center
August 5-6 London, United Kingdom - THEO2
August 9-10 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
BTS Star Jin Announces New Album 'Echo'
BABYMETAL Tap Black Veil Brides and Jinjer For North American Tour
Mark Morton Recruits Cody Jinks For 'Brother'
JINJER Unleash 'Duel' Title Track Video
Def Leppard, Motley Crue Launching 'Rock The Tides'- Zak Starkey Reacts To Being Fired By The Who- AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store- more
Watch Clip of Pink Floyd Recording The Dark Side of the Moon- Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show- more
The Marshall Tucker Band Singer Doug Gray On Hiatus Over Health Concerns- Morgan Wallen Teams With Post Malone For New Song From 37-Track Album- more
Coldplay Team With Twice For New Version of 'We Pray'- Jin Of BTS Launching His First Solo Tour- more
Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
Def Leppard, Motley Crue Launching 'Rock The Tides'
Zak Starkey Reacts To Being Fired By The Who
The Devil Wears Prada Share Video 'For You'
ONE OK ROCK Reveal 'C.U.R.I.O.S.I.T.Y.' Video
Militarie Gun & Dazy Team Up For 'Tall People Don't Live Long'
AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store
Hear We Came As Romans New Anthem 'Bad Luck'
The Story So Far Plot U.S. Tour This Fall