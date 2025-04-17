Jin Of BTS Launching His First Solo Tour

(fcc) Jin of 21st century pop icons BTS officially announced his first-ever solo tour '#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR' set to visit 9 cities around the globe. The tour will kick off with a two-night run in Goyang, South Korea from June 28 to 29 at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium, before heading to Chiba and Osaka in Japan. The first two shows in Korea will be available for livestreaming via Weverse, bringing the performances directly to fans around the world.

The tour title, '#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR,' is a spin-off of Jin's beloved variety content series Run Jin on BTS' official YouTube channel. As the series comes to a close, Jin expressed his desire to continue connecting with fans by meeting them in person. In this way, the title is also a representation of Jin running to meet ARMY (BTS' official fandom) around the globe through the upcoming tour.

Titled '#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in U.S. & EUROPE,' the North American and European leg begins July 17 in Anaheim, California, followed by stops in Dallas (TX), Tampa (FL), Newark (NJ), London (UK), and wrapping up in Amsterdam (Netherlands). This marks Jin's highly-anticipated solo tour debut across North America and Europe.

The announcement, made today via global fandom platform Weverse, sent waves of excitement through his dedicated fanbase. Alongside the announcement, a tour poster was revealed, featuring Jin in a chic leather jacket, posed against a classic band setup complete with keyboard, drums, guitar, and amp.

Ahead of the solo tour announcement, Jin unveiled the release date of his second solo album Echo, arriving on May 16. Echo offers Jin's perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity. The release comes six months after Jin's solo debut album Happy. Its main track "Running Wild" topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 70 countries and regions including Brazil, New Zealand, and more, reinforcing his status as a megastar at the center of worldwide attention.

Pre-sale and ticketing details for '#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in U.S. & EUROPE' will be released on April 22 ET.

'#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR' TOUR DATES & VENUES:

June 28-29 Goyang, Korea - Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 05-06 Chiba, Japan - Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12-13 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17-18 Anaheim, California - Honda Center

July 22-23 Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center

July 26-27 Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena

July 30-31 Newark, New Jersey - Prudential Center

August 5-6 London, United Kingdom - THEO2

August 9-10 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Related Stories

BTS Star Jin Announces New Album 'Echo'

BABYMETAL Tap Black Veil Brides and Jinjer For North American Tour

Mark Morton Recruits Cody Jinks For 'Brother'

JINJER Unleash 'Duel' Title Track Video

News > Jin