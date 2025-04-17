Le Bon Jams Share 'What U Need'

(Integral) London-based four-piece Le Bon Jams return with their latest dancefloor-filling anthem, "What U Need", out now via [PIAS] Electronique. The track marks the first offering from their highly anticipated debut EP, set for release in June 2025.

After a breakout 2024, which saw them earn support from tastemakers including Arielle Free, Jaguar and Jess Iszatt (BBC Radio 1), Mark Knight, Leftwing : Kody (KISS FM), TSHA, Don Diablo, and The Magician, Le Bon Jams are back with a vengeance. "What U Need" blends punchy beats, euphoric vocal hooks, and nostalgic piano riffs, setting the tone for their upcoming EP.

"We wanted to craft something joyous, soulful, and retro in its melody-yet heavy-hitting and club-ready in its production. 'What U Need' is the dance anthem we didn't know we were missing. Whether you're looking for a sonic escape or a serious groove, this one's best enjoyed loud." - Le Bon Jams

Emerging from the heart of London, Le Bon Jams is a powerhouse collective formed by Laura Welsh, Joe Brown, Frank Colucci, and James New-each boasting impressive careers as artists, producers, and songwriters. Together, they fuse analogue synths with live instrumentation, crafting a unique blend of dance energy and indie soul.

From underground clubs to mainstream radio, Le Bon Jams are shaping the sound of 2025. Their music is a soundtrack to life's most unforgettable moments-highs, lows, and everything in between.

Related Stories

Jason Bonham Jams Led Zeppelin Classic With Billy Joel On New Year's Eve

News > Le Bon Jams