Le Bon Jams Share 'What U Need'

(Integral) London-based four-piece Le Bon Jams return with their latest dancefloor-filling anthem, "What U Need", out now via [PIAS] Electronique. The track marks the first offering from their highly anticipated debut EP, set for release in June 2025.
After a breakout 2024, which saw them earn support from tastemakers including Arielle Free, Jaguar and Jess Iszatt (BBC Radio 1), Mark Knight, Leftwing : Kody (KISS FM), TSHA, Don Diablo, and The Magician, Le Bon Jams are back with a vengeance. "What U Need" blends punchy beats, euphoric vocal hooks, and nostalgic piano riffs, setting the tone for their upcoming EP.
"We wanted to craft something joyous, soulful, and retro in its melody-yet heavy-hitting and club-ready in its production. 'What U Need' is the dance anthem we didn't know we were missing. Whether you're looking for a sonic escape or a serious groove, this one's best enjoyed loud." - Le Bon Jams
Emerging from the heart of London, Le Bon Jams is a powerhouse collective formed by Laura Welsh, Joe Brown, Frank Colucci, and James New-each boasting impressive careers as artists, producers, and songwriters. Together, they fuse analogue synths with live instrumentation, crafting a unique blend of dance energy and indie soul.
From underground clubs to mainstream radio, Le Bon Jams are shaping the sound of 2025. Their music is a soundtrack to life's most unforgettable moments-highs, lows, and everything in between.
