Mark Mallman Says 'I Know The Mothman' With New Video

(TS) Acclaimed songwriter, author and TikTok music historian Mark Mallman has shared the video for his latest single, "I Know The Mothman," a surreal, synth-driven exploration of the duality between artist and stage persona. The track is featured on his 11th studio album, Magic Time, due June 27 release via Hygh Tension Records (TLG)/Virgin Music Group.

"I Know The Mothman" captures the eerie tension between the intoxicating glow of the spotlight and the humbling reality of the road. With its cinematic production, haunting synth layers, and pulsating groove, the track immerses listeners in Mallman's world-where the mythology of live performance meets raw emotional truth.

For the first 20 years of the 21st century, the legendary Mark Mallman is seen as a kind of urban myth - known for musical feats that straddle the laws of what's humanly possible to channeling stream-of-consciousness improvisations into finely crafted Glam and New Wave. Then, during the lockdown of 2020, Mallman reshaped himself as a storyteller for the world of TikTok. Today, he's well known as one of the most popular music historians in the vertical world. Millions of people have viewed his 1000+ videos [@markmallman].

What Gen Z would soon discover is that Mallman's deep career spans far beyond the edges of a cell phone. He's written music for Rick and Morty, General Hospital, and The Morning Show. He scored the zombie web series Bite Me 2 with Dick Valentine of Electric Six, and he's composed for major motion picture trailers. His explosive stage presence and nonstop musical output have earned him features in NME, Wired, Pitchfork, and NPR. He's honored with a star on the Minneapolis-famous First Avenue nightclub, where he's been repeatedly named one of the Midwest's best live performers.

Magic Time is a supernatural concept record chronicling the weird, gritty, and mythic reality of life as a touring musician in America. Blending horror imagery, cryptid folklore, and 25 years of van life, the record plays like a haunted mixtape of ghost stories and sonic spells. Songs reference Christopher Lee, Mothman, witches, and Mount Misery Road - one of the most haunted streets in America.

"I was recalling this story of the Hotel Monte Vista in 2009 - drummer Aaron Lemay didn't want to stay in the room they gave us because of a bad vibe," notes Mallman. "Fourteen years later I found out that the hotel is actually haunted. I started thinking of how the music business is like a ghost story in a way. People had been asking me to make a concept album forever, so I chose to make 'Magic Time'."

Soon, the ghost songs came flowing. When he lived and recorded in the basement of an old church, the vision of a witch appeared in front of his face so vividly he ran out of the house. In another story, a playing card astrologer said his card was the 8 of Clubs. Days later, he found that exact card face-down in my junk drawer.

After three decades of fearless reinvention, Mark Mallman continues to redefine the boundaries of music, performance, and storytelling. His career path is as unconventional as the artist himself- an ongoing testament to the power of creativity, resilience, and relentless artistic reinvention.

"I Know The Mothman" is more than a song-it's an artist's manifesto, wrapped in a pulsating, cinematic soundscape.

