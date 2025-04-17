Militarie Gun & Dazy Team Up For 'Tall People Don't Live Long'

(PPR) Los Angeles' Militarie Gun teams up with Richmond's Dazy for their new collaborative song "Tall People Don't Live Long". This track marks the highly anticipated, second joint offering from the contemporaries, following their fan favourite track "Pressure Cooker" released in 2022, which Stereogum raved, "It's about the big riff, the slippery groove, the monster chorus. It's about the big picture. It wants to be your favorite song. Give in."

"Tall People Don't Live Long" arrives alongside a video directed by Militarie Gun's Ian Shelton where he and Dazy's James Goodson don suits and dance in the shadows. Last week, Shelton joined Dazy at their show in New York City to premiere the song live on stage.

Speaking about the new collaborative song, Shelton shares, "James is taller than me so you can guess how I came up with the title of this song. What started as a joke between us turned into a real conversation about how sometimes people who have reached certain heights in life begin to look down on others. 'Tall people' became our tongue-in-cheek term for anyone that's lost so much perspective that they think it's alright to make someone feel less-than. This song is about rejecting that attitude-the bigger they are, the harder they fall."

Goodson offers, "Ian and I wrote this song shortly after 'Pressure Cooker' came out and it made us realize how daring we could actually be with songwriting. It came together really quickly in an afternoon of us sending ideas back and forth, and I'll never forget how we couldn't stop listening to the demo and saying 'I can't believe we wrote this.' Years later we were finally able to get together and take the song over the finish line with Justin Raisen. We see Dazy & Militarie Gun as basically its own band, a separate body of work from our other music with its own identity, and I think this song really solidified that idea for us."

"Tall People Don't Live Long" marks the first new music from Militarie Gun since the standalone single "Thought You Were Waving," which arrived with a cheeky Neta Ben Ezra-directed video last year. 2024 also saw the release of Militarie Gun's track "Gun Under The Gun (MFG)", which was created for the WWE 2K24 video game as the walk-in music for Post Malone's wrestling character. Post Malone also included "Do It Faster" on his curated playlist for the WWE 2K24 soundtrack.

Militarie Gun traversed the globe last year to celebrate their 2023 debut album Life Under The Gun, with performances in the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe and the North America. Additionally, Militarie Gun released their mini-documentary Live Under The Sun last year, which sees the band and a host of their Life Under The Sun EP collaborators reunite at Manchester Orchestra's Atlanta studio to further reimagine the tracks featured on their aforementioned EP, with guest performances from Manchester Orchestra, Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy, and Christine Goodwyne of Pool Kids, who steps in for Alicia Bognanno of Bully for a performance of "Never F***ed Up Twice."

Life Under The Sun strips back a selection of songs from Militarie Gun's breakout debut album Life Under The Gun, putting Ian Shelton's intensely personal songwriting centre stage. Life Under The Sun includes "Never F***ed Up Twice" featuring Bully's Alicia Bognanno, "Very High (Under The Sun)", "My Friends Are Having A Hard Time" featuring Manchester Orchestra, "Will Logic" featuring Mannequin Pussy, and the cover of NOFX track "Whoops I OD'd".

Earlier this month, Dazy released a kaleidoscopic new single "Pay No Mind (To The Signs)", which saw praise from Stereogum ("It's a banger"), The FADER ("mixes the swagger of Britpop with lo-fi slacker rock"), Consequence ('Songs of the Week'), Brooklyn Vegan, The Alternative, Alternative Press, and many more - and wrapped up a tour with Liquid Mike and Graham Hunt. The song followed the prolific songwriter's dual 2024 EPs, I Get Lost (when i try to get found) and It's Only A Secret (if you repeat it), which drew attention from Pitchfork ('Selects'), Stereogum, The FADER, Paste Magazine, Uproxx, and more.

Check out "Tall People Don't Live" below and stay tuned for more from Militarie Gun coming very soon.

