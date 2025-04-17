Neil Young Delivers 'Coastal: The Soundtrack'

(Reprise) For Neil Young, music and film have always had a very long and close relationship. Not long after the rock & roll master started making records, he turned to the movie camera. Coastal: The Soundtrack is a live solo recording and companion piece to the filmed, Daryl Hannah-directed tour documentary recorded during Young's 2023 Coastal solo tour.

Coastal: The Soundtrack album is available now, a day earlier than previously announced to coincide with the Coastal solo tour documentary film of the same name, in theaters today around the world. Originally scheduled to screen for one day only, many cities are adding dates due to demand.

Coastal: The Soundtrack, features 11-songs selected from Young's 60-year career, recorded live on his 2023 solo tour, ranging from "I Am a Child" to "Vampire Blues," and featuring Young on guitars, piano and harmonica. It is as intimate a live album as Neil Young has ever recorded, created at a time when the world was coming out of hibernation from the Covid pandemic. Recorded in several cities, it is an album for the ages as the singer-songwriter finds new emotional power in 11 of his songs.

Coastal: The Soundtrack will be available in all formats including, black vinyl, CD, digital and Dolby Atmos. A limited edition clear vinyl pressing with exclusive poster will be available via The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and Indie retailers only. Order or stream here.

All formats will be available at The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and music retailers everywhere. True hi-res digital audio will be available at Neil Young Archives. Remember, other than Qobuz, DSPs present digital audio that is not true hi-res - unless it is specifically requested in settings of the app. All purchases from The Greedy Hand Store come with free hi-res digital audio downloads from the NYA Download Store at NYA.

The Coastal film was shot and directed by acclaimed filmmaker and Young's wife, Daryl Hannah and will be distributed worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing. The film is a personal, behind-the-scenes documentary on Neil Young as he cruises the coast on his 2023 solo US tour, giving an up-close and intimate view into the life of one of history's most iconic songwriters and musicians. Capturing Young as he navigates a return to the stage post-Covid, Hannah allows the audience to be an observing participant in a rare, candid peek behind the curtain of this unguarded iconoclast. It's a celebration of living that has been a long time coming, and illuminates up close and personal who Neil Young is, where he came from, and in many ways, where he was going: Coastal.

