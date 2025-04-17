ONE OK ROCK Reveal 'C.U.R.I.O.S.I.T.Y.' Video

(Atlantic) Japanese global rock icons ONE OK ROCK have unveiled the official music video for "C.U.R.I.O.S.I.T.Y. (feat. Paledusk and CHICO CARLITO)," the latest highlight track from ONE OK ROCK's blockbuster 11th studio album, DETOX.
Produced by an array of top studio superstars including GRAMMY Award-winner 3x Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance) and GRAMMY Award-nominees Dan Lancaster (Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182) and Pete Nappi (GAYLE, Jonas Brothers), the album made a #1 debut on the Japanese Rock Albums chart earlier this year thanks in part to such hit singles as "Delusion:All," "Dystopia," "+Matter," and "Tropical Therapy," all joined by official music videos now boasting more than 20M cumulative views at the hugely popular ONE OK ROCK YouTube channel.
Currently celebrating their 20th anniversary, ONE OK ROCK is currently in the midst of their epic DETOX World Tour, having just completed the Latin American leg. The tour's North American leg gets underway May 13 at Vancouver, BC's Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre with highlights including an eagerly awaited two-night stand at Los Angeles, CA's historic Greek Theater on May 18-19. Support throughout comes from special guests Stand Atlantic.
This summer will see ONE OK ROCK support their longtime friends Linkin Park at Paris, France's Stade de France (July 11) followed by a return to Japan for their own highly anticipated stadium tour. The DETOX European Tour begins October 6 at Madrid, Spain's Palacio Vistalegre and includes stops at such iconic venues as Paris, France's Accor Arena (October 10) and London, UK's The O2 (October 15). ONE OK ROCK's biggest shows in Europe and The UK thus far, the 16-city run will feature support from their
"C.U.R.I.O.S.I.T.Y." collaborator Paledusk.
