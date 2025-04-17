.

Pry Announce New Album With 'Heaven'

04-17-2025
Pry Announce New Album With 'Heaven'

(BHM) NYC-based band Pry, the project of Simeon Beardsley and Amara Bush, is excited to announce their debut album, Wrapped in Plastic, arriving next month on May 29, 2025.

Off the heels of their last single, "Tether You," they are revealing the daydream-inducing track, "Heaven." Today's release starts slow and melodic, with rhythmic synthesizers, slow yet booming percussion, and soft harmonies. Comprised of powerful guitar licks, the track takes a turn halfway through with upbeat yet delicate instrumentation that builds up to a bombastic breakdown of chaos as they sing, "Feels like heaven to me." stream it here

"This is the first song we rehearsed with a live band. It is a favorite part of the album for its simplicity, structure, and juxtaposition to the other tracks, and even to itself, from beginning to end," say Pry. "The lyrics are reflective of living in a routine that feels like it necessitates yet simultaneously limits your access to 'escape' in any meaningful way. So we take what we can get."

Comprised of Simeon Beardsley and Amara Bush, Pry officially began releasing music in 2023 with "Don't You Want To See." They returned with "Tether You" last month, a shoegaze-infused power-rock driven track about longing for something before, during, and after it happens. The single caught the attention of Pitchfork and made its way onto the iconic Pitchfork Selects playlist shortly after its release. Pry has been hard at work on Wrapped in Plastic, creating a body of work that is sonically driven by soft and powerful vocals, hardcore guitar licks, and clean, jangly tones that evoke a nostalgic, vintage feel with a distorted and gritty energy.

Pry is also excited to announce that they will celebrate the release of Wrapped in Plastic with a special album release show with fellow NYC-based bands Cal Fish and Crate at Night Club 101 on May 31, 2025.

Related Stories
Pry Announce New Album With 'Heaven'

Singled Out: Monstrosa's 778

4th Annual Born & Raised Festival Set Times Announced

Cody Johnson, Hank Williams Jr Lead Born & Raised Festival Lineup

Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed and Slipknot Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

News > Pry

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard, Motley Crue Launching 'Rock The Tides'- Zak Starkey Reacts To Being Fired By The Who- AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store- more

Watch Clip of Pink Floyd Recording The Dark Side of the Moon- Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show- more

Day In Country

The Marshall Tucker Band Singer Doug Gray On Hiatus Over Health Concerns- Morgan Wallen Teams With Post Malone For New Song From 37-Track Album- more

-
Day In Pop

Coldplay Team With Twice For New Version of 'We Pray'- Jin Of BTS Launching His First Solo Tour- more

Reviews

Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories

Easter Gift Guide

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

Latest News

Def Leppard, Motley Crue Launching 'Rock The Tides'

Zak Starkey Reacts To Being Fired By The Who

The Devil Wears Prada Share Video 'For You'

ONE OK ROCK Reveal 'C.U.R.I.O.S.I.T.Y.' Video

Militarie Gun & Dazy Team Up For 'Tall People Don't Live Long'

AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store

Hear We Came As Romans New Anthem 'Bad Luck'

The Story So Far Plot U.S. Tour This Fall