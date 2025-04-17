Pry Announce New Album With 'Heaven'

(BHM) NYC-based band Pry, the project of Simeon Beardsley and Amara Bush, is excited to announce their debut album, Wrapped in Plastic, arriving next month on May 29, 2025.
Off the heels of their last single, "Tether You," they are revealing the daydream-inducing track, "Heaven." Today's release starts slow and melodic, with rhythmic synthesizers, slow yet booming percussion, and soft harmonies. Comprised of powerful guitar licks, the track takes a turn halfway through with upbeat yet delicate instrumentation that builds up to a bombastic breakdown of chaos as they sing, "Feels like heaven to me." stream it here
"This is the first song we rehearsed with a live band. It is a favorite part of the album for its simplicity, structure, and juxtaposition to the other tracks, and even to itself, from beginning to end," say Pry. "The lyrics are reflective of living in a routine that feels like it necessitates yet simultaneously limits your access to 'escape' in any meaningful way. So we take what we can get."
Comprised of Simeon Beardsley and Amara Bush, Pry officially began releasing music in 2023 with "Don't You Want To See." They returned with "Tether You" last month, a shoegaze-infused power-rock driven track about longing for something before, during, and after it happens. The single caught the attention of Pitchfork and made its way onto the iconic Pitchfork Selects playlist shortly after its release. Pry has been hard at work on Wrapped in Plastic, creating a body of work that is sonically driven by soft and powerful vocals, hardcore guitar licks, and clean, jangly tones that evoke a nostalgic, vintage feel with a distorted and gritty energy.
Pry is also excited to announce that they will celebrate the release of Wrapped in Plastic with a special album release show with fellow NYC-based bands Cal Fish and Crate at Night Club 101 on May 31, 2025.
