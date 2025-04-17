Robin Trower Expands 'For Earth Below' For 50th Anniversary

(MM) Originally released in 1975, For Earth Below, the third studio album by British guitar hero Robin Trower brought considerable commercial success none more so than in the US where the LP reached Number 5 on the Billboard chart further cementing Trower's profile as a major league solo artist.

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of this classic, Chrysalis Records are proud to present the most expanded edition of the album to date featuring the album newly remastered at AIR studios, a newly unearthed extended stereo mix of the entire record, a disc of outtakes, rarities and BBC sessions with the majority previously unreleased and a newly mixed concert taped live in Los Angeles from the For Earth Below tour, never available in its entirety before. At the centre of the package is a booklet featuring newly written liner notes by acclaimed journalist David Sinclair.

For Earth Below followed hot on the heels of its impressive predecessor Bridge Of Sighs which had wowed audiences and critics upon its release in 1974. Trower was at the very top of his game as he entered the studio to make For Earth Below and with this album came a key personnel change. Following the exit of Reg Isadore, Trower recruited drummer Bill Lordan who in Trower's own words "brought a new dimension" to proceedings. Lordan was schooled in r&b and funk, and he came to Trower after spending a year with Sly Stone appearing on the album 'Small Talk'. When listening to 'For Earth Below,' Lordan's particularly fine work on tracks such as 'Fine Day' and 'A Tale Untold' completely accentuate the album, providing the perfect platform for Trower's stunning guitar virtuosity adorned by the unmistakable vocals and bass of James Dewar.

Reflecting on For Earth Below, Trower observed, "You make albums hoping that somebody's going to think it's great. And I do think there's some great tracks on it: 'Gonna Be More Suspicious,' 'Shame The Devil' and the track 'For Earth Below' I really love. It's a song that I did live for many years that I used to love playing."

Bill Lordan adds "Robin, James and I had a magical chemistry instantly. It was like we had always played together and the music just flowed naturally. I always wanted to play with a blues-rock three-piece band. It gave me the opportunity to play more like a rock drummer than my previous career with R&B and soul bands. I got to play all the drum licks that I would have played with Jimi Hendrix [laughs]."

With its distinctive & iconic cover art by 'Funky' Paul Olsen and production duties courtesy once again by ex Procol Harum Matthew Fisher, 'For Earth Below' is another hugely impressive canon in Trower's recorded legacy. From the album opener 'Shame The Devil' to the title track which closes proceedings, this is a commanding blues rock album that now sounds even greater thanks to this stunning reissue package.

For Earth Below - 50th Anniversary Edition

CD1: Original 1975 Mix (2025 Remaster)

Shame The Devil

It's Only Money

Confessin' Midnight

Fine Day

Alethea

A Tale Untold

Gonna Be More Suspicious

For Earth Below

CD2: 2025 Stereo Mix*

Shame The Devil

It's Only Money

Confessin' Midnight

Fine Day

Alethea

A Tale Untold

Gonna Be More Suspicious

For Earth Below

CD3: Outtakes & Rarities

It's Only Money (Vocal Take 1)*

Fine Day (Vocal Take Jam 1)*

Alethea (Vocal Take 2) *

Happy (Vocal Take 1)*

The Moody One (Instrumental Take 2)*

Interview (BBC Radio Top of The Pops with Brian Matthew, 28th Jan 1975)

Fine Day (BBC Radio Top of The Pops with Brian Matthew, 28th Jan 1975)

Interview 2 (BBC Radio Top of The Pops with Brian Matthew, 28th Jan 1975)

Confessin' Midnight (BBC Radio Top of The Pops with Brian Matthew, 28th Jan 1975)

It's Only Money (BBC Radio Top of The Pops with Brian Matthew, 28th Jan 1975)

Gonna Be More Suspicious (BBC Radio Top of The Pops with Brian Matthew, 28th Jan 1975)

Fine Day (BBC Live in Concert, 29th Jan 1975)

Alethea (BBC Live in Concert, 29th Jan 1975)

Gonna Be More Suspicious (BBC Live in Concert, 29th Jan 1975)

Rehearsal Instrumental Jam (Sept 1974)

CD4: Live at The Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, LA, 16th March 1975*

Day Of The Eagle

Bridge Of Sighs

Gonna Be More Suspicious

Fine Day

Lady Love

Daydream

Too Rolling Stoned

I Can't Wait Much Longer

Alethea

Little Bit Of Sympathy

Confessin' Midnight

Rock Me Baby

The Fool And Me

*Previously unreleased

U.S. TOUR 2025:

June 11 The National, Richmond, VA

June 13 Penn's Peak, Jim Thorpe, PA

June 14 Music Box at the Borgata, Atlantic City, NJ

June 15 Keswick Theatre, Glendside, PA

June 17 Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank, NJ

June 18: The Welmont Theater, Montclair, NJ

June 20 The Paramount, Huntington, NY

June 21 BARDAVON, Poughkeepsie, NY

June 24 Tupelo Music Hall, Derry, NH

June 25 The Wilbur, Boston, MA

June 27 Aura, Portland, ME

June 28 Blue Ocean Music Hall, Salisbury, MA

July 1 Center for the Arts of Homer, Homer, NY

July 2 Babeville, Buffalo, NY

July 3 Palace Theatre Greensburg PA, Olmsted Falls, OH

July 5 MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, Northfield, OH

July 6 Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH

July 8 Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI

July 10 Brown County Music Center, Nashville, TN

July 11 Copernicus Center, Chicago, IL

July 12 Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, WI

July 14 Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines, IA

July 16 Uptown Theater, Kansas City, MO

July 17 Gillioz Theatre, Springfield, MO

July 19 The Factory, Chesterfield, MO

Related Stories

Robin Trower In The Studio For 'Bridge of Sighs' 50th Anniversary

Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Go 'The Distance' As New Album Arrives

Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Release 'I'll Be Moving On' Lyric Video

Robin Trower Recruits Sari Schorr For 'Joyful Sky' Album

News > Robin Trower