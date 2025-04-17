Russ Ballard Shares 'I Know There's Something Going On' Video

(FP) Renowned rock singer Russ Ballard is pleased to share his new single and accompanying video "I Know There's Something Going On," taken from his upcoming double album 'Songs From The Warehouse / The Hits Rewired,' out on April 25th, 2025 via Frontiers Music Srl.

This release is a real treat for all rock fans: the first CD contains new songs, which show once again that the inspiration never left RUSS, while the second CD includes brand new recordings of famous hits either penned or performed by him during the years.

About the new single, Russ Ballard says: "That was a quick one. I wrote it when the first digital reverbs came out. I played around with these new sounds, took my holey guitar and that's it. It took me an hour to write it from start to finish. Phil Collins turned it into a massive song then with his drum sound. Years later, Frida said she wished I did more songs for her. How lovely from her."

Ballard also expresses his excitement for the album: "It's a buzz releasing a new album. What started as my 'Lockdown-tapes' during the pandemic became an album! During lockdown, my studio was a life saver for me, and I found new ways of writing and recording. The result gives the listeners a good insight into this time - have a listen!"

Russ Ballard is simply one of the most renowned and gifted songwriters in pop and rock music. His music career started when he was only 14 years old and he wrote a tune, which was recorded by The Shadows, appearing on their album 'The Sound Of The Shadows' in 1964.

During the 70's and 80's, his songs ruled the airwaves and the list of hits is pretty much endless. From "Since You Been Gone" (Rainbow), "God Gave Rock'n'Roll To You" (Argent and Kiss), "So You Win Again" (Hot Chocolate), "New York Groove" (Hello and Ace Frehley), "You Can Do Magic" (America), "Winning" (Santana) or "I Don't Believe In Miracles" (Colin Blunstone) - just to name a few - everyone who needed a great song knew that with Russ Ballard they could not go wrong.

Numerous records/artists were also produced by him, like Roger Daltrey, America, Elkie Brooks, Skindred or Sada Vidoo. In 1974, he started a solo career (after his stint with the band Argent in early 70's), which had its highest momentum with the 'S/t' album in 1984 (which included the hit single "Voices") and the follow up "The Fire Still Burns".

Since then, Ballard has released 10 studio albums and is still writing and producing hits. Three songs from his 1984 and 1985 albums were featured in the TV show "Miami Vice" and were extensively played on dance floors around Europe.

