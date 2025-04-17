Scotty McCreery Expanding Seasons Change

(TPR) Multi-Platinum selling artist and songwriter, Scotty McCreery, is set to release Seasons Change: Platinum Edition, an expanded version of his career-changing album, Seasons Change, available on June 20th.

The album, which was originally released in 2018, was McCreery's fourth album to debut at No. 1 on a Billboard Album Chart and demonstrated his masterful songwriting - co-writing each of the 11 album tracks including his first three No.1 hits: "Five More Minutes" (3x Platinum), "This Is It" (Platinum), and "In Between" (Gold).

The new Seasons Change: Platinum Edition will feature four additional tracks not on the original album: acoustic versions of the album's three No.1 singles plus fan favorite "Still."

The album also features a new cover and updated artwork throughout the project, as well as new liner notes and thank you remarks, as McCreery looks back on the last few years of his career since the original album was released.

It will be available for a limited time on platinum-colored double vinyl exclusively through Amazon.com,and also available on CD at ScottyMcCreery.com.

"The Seasons Change album was truly life-changing for me," said McCreery. "After experiencing both some career highs and lows, I was starting over. For the first time, I co-wrote all the songs and felt like the project was truly me. It has been both gratifying and confidence-building to see how the fans, radio and streaming have embraced the music from this album and me. I'm a guy who loves to look back, and I celebrate the release of this new expanded edition and all the accomplishments we've made since the original album came out, while also looking ahead to making new dreams come true."

Pre-Save: Seasons Change: Platinum Edition

Seasons Change: Platinum Edition Track Listing:

1. "Seasons Change" (Scotty McCreery/James McNair/Tommy Cecil)

2. "Wherever You Are" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/Dan Isbell)

3. "Boys From Back Home" (Scotty McCreery/Dan Isbell/Jason Gantt)

4. "Five More Minutes" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/Monty Criswell)

5. "In Between" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/Jessi Alexander/Jonathan Singleton)

6. "This Is It" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/Aaron Eshuis)

7. "Wrong Again" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/Phillip White)

8. "Move It On Out" (Scotty McCreery/Dan Isbell/Aaron Eshuis)

9. "Barefootin'" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/David Lee Murphy

10. "Still" (Scotty McCreery/Aaron Eshuis)

11. "Home In My Mind" (Scotty McCreery/James McNair/Tommy Cecil)

12. "In Between" (acoustic)

13. "Five More Minutes" (acoustic)

14. "This Is It" (acoustic)

15. "Still" (acoustic)

