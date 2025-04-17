Sea Fever 'Go To Ground' With New Single

(PC) Sea Fever sing an up-front and high-octane dancefloor anthem for those cast out and lost for belief with the release of their latest single, Go To Ground.

Picking up the breadcrumb trail left by pioneers of electronic music past, not least Giorgio Moroder, the tight-knit five-piece foundry of new ideas in sound release the single as the latest, anticipation-superheating hint of what lies in store on their upcoming, second album, Surface Sound, released on Fri 30 May 2025 on Cosmic Glue.

Having introduced themselves to 2025 with the frosted and cracked winter splendour of Loose Cut at the turn of the year, quickly followed up with bold album opener, Breaking Out, in February, Sea Fever's declared sense of refreshed cohesion and self-assurance has already seen them outjump the artistic leaps evident on their acclaimed debut, 2021's Folding Lines. Putting another piece of the puzzle gently into place with the 'leak' of the cut-glass-guitars-by-weighty-beats anthem, Shouldn't Have Been This Way, every minute of the band's collective, main stage experience is revealed.

Applying equal importance to studio and stage, the band's select list live appearances, complete with a wash of bespoke visuals, grows with confirmation of Kendal Calling in their summer calendar. Three, intimate acoustic instore appearances are also confirmed, in addition to a special hometown album launch show at The Yard in Manchester on Fri 30 May 2025.

While bassist, Tom Chapman, also a member of New Order, names Go To Ground as the band's "Italo-Manc disco track... an electronic funky experiment of syncopated beats and anthemic chorus", the lyrical context reveals sensitivities to be found within the welcome sense of bombastic, wired abandon.

"'Go To Ground' is an upbeat, no-nonsense song about ambition and change," says singer, guitarist and lyricist, Iwan Gronow. "People can be held back by the system, dulled down and told to stay in their place and this is our call to climb out of the box that people put us in. Positive thinking brought me to Manchester in the first place, grew my self-belief and I've always tried to follow this doctrine. Feelings of being lost change to being more certain about who you are and where you are going."

Released on multiple formats, including vinyl, CD and digital, Surface Sound was written and recorded in studios in Greater Manchester and Cheshire, self-produced by Sea Fever with support from long-term collaborator and Pet Shop Boys' musical director, Pete Gleadall. Special vinyl editions of Surface Sound will be packaged with a bonus 7" featuring Explanation, Sea Fever's collaborative track with the late, much-missed Primal Scream and Electronic singer, Denise Johnson.

Taking every intricate, vintage synth-borne melody and danceable beat out to carefully chosen venues, all upcoming Sea Fever live appearances are confirmed as follows:

Fri 30 May - Manchester, The Yard - Special Album Launch Show

Sat 31 May - Halifax, Loafers

Tue 1 July - Liverpool, Jacaranda

Wed 2 July - Bury, Wax and Beans

Sat 2 August - Kendal, Kendal Calling

Tue 5 August - Kingston, Banquet Records

Related Stories

Moon Fever Premiere 'TV Skin' Video Ahead Of Steel Panther Tour

Moon Fever Share 'Taking Cover' Lyric Video

Moon Fever Reveal 'Scars' As They Announce Debut album

Singled Out: The Jaws Of Brooklyn's Fever

News > Sea Fever