The Hellp Return With 'Hazel'

(Atlantic) The Hellp are back with their new track "Hazel," available today via Anemoia Records/Atlantic Records. Hailed by The Face as "the last cool band on earth," The Hellp - a.k.a. Noah Dillon and Chandler Ransom Lucy - will celebrate the arrival of "Hazel" this weekend with a hugely anticipated DJ set at Indio, CA's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, set for the immersive, influential Do LaB Stage on Sunday, April 20. In addition, this summer will see the duo among the top-billed stars appearing at Riga, Latvia's eclectic Positivus Festival (August 8-9), live shows and festivals in North America, Eastern Europe, and Portugal, mixed in with a variety of DJ/Club sets in select cities.

"Hazel" marks The Hellp's much anticipated follow-up to last year's critically acclaimed full-length label debut, LL, available now via Anemoia Records/Atlantic Records HERE. The album - which includes such electrifying singles as "Halo," "LL/Stunn," "Rllynice," "Go Somewhere," "Colorado," and "Caustic," all joined by visually striking official music videos streaming now at YouTube - was met by widespread applause from such high-profile publications as Pitchfork, which praised it as "a love letter to their growth as artists...a wanton mixture of electroclash, '00s dance pop, and digital hyperactivity," adding, "The passion seeps through, with melodies and songwriting that's hookier and more inventive than most of the hyper-rock swarm."

The Hellp commemorated LL with their biggest US headline tour thus far, highlighted by sold-out shows at such vaunted venues as San Francisco, CA's Brick & Mortar Music Hall, New York City's Irving Plaza, Nashville, TN's The Basement, and Los Angeles, CA's Fonda Theatre. What's more, Dillon and Lucy - long recognized as distinctively original, endlessly creative style icons - marked the album's release with a prestigious cover feature in Arena HOMME +.

