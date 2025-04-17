The Marshall Tucker Band Singer Doug Gray On Hiatus Over Health Concerns

(AP) Doug Gray, lead singer and founding member of legendary southern rock and country group The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB), is taking a hiatus from the road due to health concerns.
The MTB will journey ahead and continue performing live on its 2025 All Our Friends Tour as planned. "Taking care of business as I always do," says Gray. "Thanks and see you soon."
Though Gray will be temporarily absent, MTB's tour will roll on with scheduled dates starting with May 9 in West Wendover, NV at the Peppermill Concert Hall. This includes all live performances with JJ Grey & Mofro, Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO) and Jefferson Starship.
"The band can't wait to jam with JJ Grey & Mofro, Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Jefferson Starship," adds Gray. "It'll be a jam you'll never forget!"
Gray will be fully involved in all aspects of the tour and looks forward to rejoining the band on the road as soon as possible. "Everyone knows I'm not one to sit on my hands," he explains. "I'll be making sure all of the stars are aligned. Let's rock!"
2025 Marshall Tucker Band All Our Friends Tour Dates:
May 9 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall
May 10 - Laughlin, NV - The Edge Pavilion at Edgewater Casino
May 11 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort
May 15 - Ashland, KY - The Paramount #
May 16 - Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol #
May 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Casino #
May 18 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle #
May 20 - Athens, GA - The Classic Center #
May 21 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium #
May 22 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre #
May 25 - St. Augustine, FL - JJ Grey's Blackwater Sol Revue 2025 #
May 31 - Roanoke Rapids, NC - Weldon Mills Theatre #
June 1 - Myrtle Beach, SC - The Carolina Opry
June 6 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center
June 7 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort
June 12 - Antioch, IL - Village of Antioch
June 13 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
June 14 - Jefferson City, MO - Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater
June 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall
June 20 - Eau Claire, WI - Summer Jam 2025
June 21 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
July 18 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove ~
July 19 - Welch, NM - Treasure Island Resort & Casino ~
July 20 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena ~
July 22 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium ~
July 24 - Appleton, WI - Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium ~
July 25 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill Terre Haute ~
July 26 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights ~
Aug 1 - El Reno, OK - Lucky Star Casino / Concho ~
Aug 2 - Gail, TX - The Coyote Country Store
Aug 3 - Amarillo, TX - Amarillo Civic Center Complex ~
Aug 8 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Code Melody Tent
Aug 17 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
Aug 21 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's LIVE
Aug 22 - Bossier City, LA - Margaritaville Resort Casino
Aug 23 - Bay St. Louis, MS - Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast
Aug 27 - Grand Island, NE - Nebraska State Fair 2025
Aug 29 - Pittsburg, KS - Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel
Aug 30 - Elizabethtown, KY - Highland Farms Country Fest 2025
Sept 11 - Augusta, GA - Mill Theater
Sept 12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium
Sept 26 - Las Vegas, NV - Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Oct 3 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
Oct 4 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California
Oct 5 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre
Oct 7 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
Oct 8 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa
Oct 9 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
Key:
# JJ Grey & Mofro
~ BTO & Jefferson Starship
Tribute To Marshall Tucker Band's Toy Caldwell Leads Telluride Bluegrass Fest Lineup
Marshall Tucker Band Expand All Our Friends Tour
Bachman-Turner Overdrive & The Marshall Tucker Band Announce 2025 Tour
Marshall Tucker Band Announce ALL OUR FRIENDS Tour
Def Leppard, Motley Crue Launching 'Rock The Tides'- Zak Starkey Reacts To Being Fired By The Who- AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store- more
Watch Clip of Pink Floyd Recording The Dark Side of the Moon- Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show- more
The Marshall Tucker Band Singer Doug Gray On Hiatus Over Health Concerns- Morgan Wallen Teams With Post Malone For New Song From 37-Track Album- more
Coldplay Team With Twice For New Version of 'We Pray'- Jin Of BTS Launching His First Solo Tour- more
Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
Def Leppard, Motley Crue Launching 'Rock The Tides'
Zak Starkey Reacts To Being Fired By The Who
The Devil Wears Prada Share Video 'For You'
ONE OK ROCK Reveal 'C.U.R.I.O.S.I.T.Y.' Video
Militarie Gun & Dazy Team Up For 'Tall People Don't Live Long'
AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store
Hear We Came As Romans New Anthem 'Bad Luck'
The Story So Far Plot U.S. Tour This Fall