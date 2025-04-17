The Marshall Tucker Band Singer Doug Gray On Hiatus Over Health Concerns

(AP) Doug Gray, lead singer and founding member of legendary southern rock and country group The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB), is taking a hiatus from the road due to health concerns.

The MTB will journey ahead and continue performing live on its 2025 All Our Friends Tour as planned. "Taking care of business as I always do," says Gray. "Thanks and see you soon."

Though Gray will be temporarily absent, MTB's tour will roll on with scheduled dates starting with May 9 in West Wendover, NV at the Peppermill Concert Hall. This includes all live performances with JJ Grey & Mofro, Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO) and Jefferson Starship.

"The band can't wait to jam with JJ Grey & Mofro, Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Jefferson Starship," adds Gray. "It'll be a jam you'll never forget!"

Gray will be fully involved in all aspects of the tour and looks forward to rejoining the band on the road as soon as possible. "Everyone knows I'm not one to sit on my hands," he explains. "I'll be making sure all of the stars are aligned. Let's rock!"

2025 Marshall Tucker Band All Our Friends Tour Dates:

May 9 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall

May 10 - Laughlin, NV - The Edge Pavilion at Edgewater Casino

May 11 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort

May 15 - Ashland, KY - The Paramount #

May 16 - Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol #

May 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Casino #

May 18 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle #

May 20 - Athens, GA - The Classic Center #

May 21 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium #

May 22 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre #

May 25 - St. Augustine, FL - JJ Grey's Blackwater Sol Revue 2025 #

May 31 - Roanoke Rapids, NC - Weldon Mills Theatre #

June 1 - Myrtle Beach, SC - The Carolina Opry

June 6 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

June 7 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort

June 12 - Antioch, IL - Village of Antioch

June 13 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

June 14 - Jefferson City, MO - Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater

June 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

June 20 - Eau Claire, WI - Summer Jam 2025

June 21 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza

July 18 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove ~

July 19 - Welch, NM - Treasure Island Resort & Casino ~

July 20 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena ~

July 22 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium ~

July 24 - Appleton, WI - Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium ~

July 25 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill Terre Haute ~

July 26 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights ~

Aug 1 - El Reno, OK - Lucky Star Casino / Concho ~

Aug 2 - Gail, TX - The Coyote Country Store

Aug 3 - Amarillo, TX - Amarillo Civic Center Complex ~

Aug 8 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Code Melody Tent

Aug 17 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

Aug 21 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's LIVE

Aug 22 - Bossier City, LA - Margaritaville Resort Casino

Aug 23 - Bay St. Louis, MS - Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast

Aug 27 - Grand Island, NE - Nebraska State Fair 2025

Aug 29 - Pittsburg, KS - Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel

Aug 30 - Elizabethtown, KY - Highland Farms Country Fest 2025

Sept 11 - Augusta, GA - Mill Theater

Sept 12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium

Sept 26 - Las Vegas, NV - Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Oct 3 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Oct 4 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California

Oct 5 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre

Oct 7 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo

Oct 8 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa

Oct 9 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

Key:

# JJ Grey & Mofro

~ BTO & Jefferson Starship

