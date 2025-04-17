The Story So Far Plot U.S. Tour This Fall

(BPM) The Story So Far have just announced a 2025 Fall U.S. Tour following their 2024 album I Want To Disappear and subsequent headlining tour in the U.S. and Japan. This Fall Tour will see special guests Neck Deep in the direct support role, with Origami Angel, and Pain Of Truth opening.

The tour will be making stops across the country, kicking off on September 9 in St. Paul, MN and visiting major cities, including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Denver, and Phoenix, among others. They will close out the tour on October 11 in Santa Ana, CA.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, April 23 at 10am local through Thursday, April 24 at 10pm local, sign up now here. The general on-sale will begin Friday, April 25 at 10am local time.

The Story So Far: North America Tour Dates

September 9 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

September 11 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)

September 12 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

September 13 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

September 16 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

September 19 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham

September 20 - Grundy County, TN - The Caverns

September 22 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

September 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

September 25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

September 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

September 27 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

September 29 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Complex - Special Events Center

October 1 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

October 2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

October 3 - Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium

October 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall (Outdoors)

October 7 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

October 10 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

October 11 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory Festival Grounds

