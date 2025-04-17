The Zac Schulze Gang Win Young Artist Of The Year At The UK Blues Awards

(Noble) The Zac Schulze Gang have won "Young Artist of the Year" at last night's prestigious UK Blues Awards 2025 that were held at The Stables in Milton Keynes, England.

"We are honoured to have won the 'Young Artist of the Year' award at this year's UK Blues Awards," says Zac. "We really appreciate all the fans who voted for us and the federation for all their support since the band's formation. A massive shout out to all the other nominees who are all deserving of the award also!"

To celebrate the award, the band will perform a special album launch concert that will showcase their forthcoming debut album at London's legendary 100 Club on Thursday September 25th.

"We can't wait to headline 100 Club in September for our album launch show," Says Zac "We've been working hard on this record for the past year, writing it on the road, and recording it live in the studio with Ian Sadler. It will be great to finally play these songs for the very first time at the show."

Continues Zac, "We're honoured to be headlining the same room as many of our heroes. We'll be launching a full-frontal assault of our own brand of punked-up blues rock at the 100 Club, and we can't wait to see you there."

The news follows the band's recent singles "I Won't Do This Anymore" and "Woman" that were playlisted on the UK's classic rock radio station, Planet Rock.

Known for their old-school blend of 70s classic blues rock and modern alternative influences, the Kent-based band have steadily built a loyal following who are fans of energetic, raw-to-the-bone live shows.

Current single, "I Won't Do This Anymore," finds the power trio storming the UK blues scene with a track tailor-made for the working-class heroes. Their signature sound combines classic British R&B sound with punk bravado, hi-octane energy, and loads of dynamite.

