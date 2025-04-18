Ashley Cooke Shares New Track 'The F Word'

(align) Big Loud's powerhouse country songstress and breakout star Ashley Cooke has released her latest track, "the f word", available everywhere today.
The song finds a lovestruck Cooke aching and regretting saying the F word in front of a paramour's mother, only to reveal that the F word isn't the notorious expletive but rather...forever. Ashley, deeply enamored, tells her partner, "I'm going to spend forever with you" even though the early declaration causes her to cringe.
"This song immediately caught my attention from the title," shares Ashley Cooke. "It's brilliantly written and resonates with an experience I had in a past relationship...The song starts with 'I try not to swear,' which cracks me up because I have the mouth of a sailor, often using many f-words."
Ashley, who is currently opening for Kane Brown on his arena tour, first teased the track during her performance at Nashville's legendary Bridgestone Arena, treating the crowd of 20,000 fans to a first listen. See the videos and hear the crowds' enthusiastic reaction here. She also performed the song to strong response at the Country Radio Seminar (CRS).
Fans are in luck, as many will get to hear "the f word" live, as Ashley, who is known for her energetic live performances, continues to open for Kane Brown on his arena tour this spring. Additionally, Ashley also has several of her own headlining shows, plus festival appearances.
