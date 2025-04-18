Bad Religion, Pennywise Lead Punk In The Park Worcester Lineup

(AM Media) Brew Ha Ha Productions continue to expand their Punk In The Park festivals, and have announced a Saturday, September 27 event at the Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The central New England date for North America's premier outdoor punk rock and craft beer festival will feature a lineup of punk rock legends including Bad Religion, Pennywise, Propagandhi, Face To Face, Comeback Kid, Adolescents, Guttermouth, Dwarves, Poli Van Dam, The Rins and more.

In addition to a full day of music, Punk In The Park offers craft beer sampling as a $15 add-on purchase for those 21+, showcasing the best local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider from Noon to 3:00 PM.

Food will also be available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors in the General Admission and VIP areas all days, with vegan options offered.

Punk In The Park is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP). Brew Ha Ha Productions is known for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across North America, including Punk In The Park and UNHINGED Festival, as well as previous events including the landmark 2023-2024 NOFX Final Tour, Punk In Drublic, OC Brew Ha Ha, Sabroso Taco, Craft Beer & Music Festival, and many others.

Since launching in 2021, Punk In The Park has grown to include events in Denver, CO; Orlando, FL; Orange County, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; Ventura, CA and Worcester, MA, with more to come.

Event Details

Name: Punk In The Park

Dates: Saturday, September 27

Doors Open: Noon

Location: Palladium Outdoors, 261 Main Street, Worcester, MA

Music Lineup

Bad Religion

Pennywise

Propagandhi

Face To Face

Comeback Kid

Adolescents

Guttermouth

Dwarves

Poli Van Dam

The Rins

and more

Tickets

-General Admission Tickets Start At: $59.99 + fees

-VIP Tickets Start At: $149 + fees

-All tickets provide access to music performances and the option for craft beer tasting as a $15 add-on purchase for 21+.

VIP Tickets Include Access To All GA Areas Plus

-Commemorative VIP laminate

-Dedicated festival VIP entrance lanes

-Dedicated VIP main stage viewing area

-Access to VIP lounge with seating

-Upgraded restrooms

-Dedicated food and VIP bars

Beer Tasting

- A Beer Tasting Pass can be purchased for $15 per day.

- The Tasting Pass includes unlimited beer samples from Noon-3:00 PM.

- The Tasting Pass must be accompanied by a General Admission or VIP ticket.

- No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to sample.

Please note that festival attendees under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

