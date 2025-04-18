Bri Bagwell Celebrates Her Roots With 'Border Girl'

(RG) Texas Country/Americana artist Bri Bagwell releases her new single, "Border Girl," out today. The song is a high-octane, deeply personal anthem that celebrates her identity, roots, and the power of cultural connection. Written solely by Bagwell and recorded with longtime collaborator and partner Paul Eason (The Wilder Blue), the track is a sonic journey through the borderlands of New Mexico, Texas, and Mexico-just like the artist herself.
"I'm from Las Cruces, New Mexico-a place where cultures collide in the most beautiful way," says Bagwell. "I don't have Hispanic heritage in my blood, but it's in my soul. I sing in Spanish, I grew up with Selena and George Strait in equal measure, and I see the Rio Grande not as a divider, but as something that connects us."
With driving electric guitars, soaring pedal steel, and a Spanish-style acoustic guitar solo, "Border Girl" leans on rock and country influences with the energy of a desert road trip. Entirely produced by Eason at their New Braunfels studio, the recording features him on every instrument and fellow bandmate, Lyndon Hughers of The Wilder Blue, on background vocals.
"Border Girl" has already been making waves at live shows, where audiences instantly respond to its message of pride and duality . It's an anthem for anyone who feels shaped by multiple influences and finds home not in one place, but in the spaces in between.
Bagwell is currently in the midst of her spring tour, which has included dates across Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Missouri, and upcoming shows opening for Sean McConnell.
"Border Girl" is available on all major streaming platforms today, Friday, April 18.
